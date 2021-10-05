Gamecocks in the NFL: Week 4

Deebo Samuel had another great showcase in week four. He was targeted 12 times during the 49ers loss to the Seahawks and caught eight passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. For those of you who play ESPN fantasy football, Samuel had 35.7 points which was the second most of any offensive player in week four.

Many former Gamecocks suited up in the NFL this week but only a handful were able to produce for their teams. Here's how former South Carolina football players faired in week four:

Tight end Jared Cook improved on his performance from last week. He was targeted seven times and brought the ball in six times for a team leading 70 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers Monday night victory over the Raiders.

Other than Samuel and Cook, not many former Gamecocks had luck producing on offense.

Mike Davis ran the ball 13 times scrounging up 14 yards and Hayden Hurst had four receptions for 29 yards. Bryan Edwards shined last week but was only able to bring in one catch on four targets for four yards.

Joseph Charlton and Ryan Succop continued to set the gold standard for future Gamecock specialists this week.

Charlton punted the ball three times for an average distance of 45.3 yards with a 49 yard punt being his longest. Succop went 4-for-5 on field goals and nailed his only extra point of the game, accounting for 13 of the 19 points that Tampa Bay scored.

On the defensive side of the ball, only three Gamecocks were able to record a stat this week. Jadeveon Clowney, Javon Kinlaw and Melvin Ingram III all had one tackle apiece.

Panthers right guard Dennis Daley was bumped down to the second strings with the return of starting right guard John Miller.

DJ Wonnum, Ernest Jones, Chris Lammons, Israel Mukuamu, Damiere Byrd and Taylor Stallworth, who are all on active rosters, failed to record stats this week.

Zack Bailey and Kobe Smith are still both on practice squad rosters.

Nine other Gamecocks found themselves sidelined with some kid of injury. Jayce Horn, TJ Brunson, Rico Dowdle, Skai Moore and Keisean Nixon are still on the injured reserve. AJ Cann had to leave the game due to a right knee injury and was placed on the IR Monday afternoon.

Stephen Gilmore is still on the PUP list but is expected to be back after the first six games, slotting him for a week seven return in late October against the Jets at the earliest.

Former Gamecock wide receiver Shi Smith was inactive again on Sunday for the Panthers but is now listed as active by ESPN.

Rashad Fenton was out this week with a concussion and Brandon Shell also was injured.