Talkin season 2023 is in its' twilight. The Gamecocks are less than three weeks away from their season opener under the lights of Bank of American Stadium. You've read what the GamecockScoop staff thinks, now lets take a look at what the so-called experts say. We've gone down to our local Barnes and Nobles and thumbed through the usual preseason guides, without buying one, so you won't have to. (Note we do not actually recommend that you do that). The preseason magazines are informative and fun and can be a great reference throughout the season. Here was what they had to say about the third edition of Shane Beamer's South Carolina Gamecocks. We are using Phil Steele, Athlon, Lindy's, and College Football News "CFN".

Predicted SEC Finish

Gamecock fans are going to prefer CFN's 2023 outcome. They have the Gamecocks finishing 8-4 with all four loses coming in true road games. That means wins over UNC, Kentucky, Florida, and of course Clemson. Despite the 8-4 record, the 4-4 SEC record would place the Gamecocks 4th in the East behind, Georgia, Tennessee, and Florida. The other three publications don't provide a game-by-game breakdown. Phil Steele hates the Gamecocks schedule, calling it the second toughest in the country. South Carolina opponents in 2023 had the highest winning percentage in 2022 of any team's opponents this season. Steele has the Gamecocks at 35th in his power poll with seven Gamecocks opponents ahead of them. Carolina is ranked 31st in his preseason poll which was good enough for third in the SEC East. Steele listed the Gamecocks as a team that has a 86% chance of an equal or lessor record in 2023. Steele does acknowledge though that Beamer has the program trending in the right direction and that he has underrated Carolina in both of Beamer's first two seasons. Athlon agrees with Steele and has the Gamecocks finishing 7-5 and 4-4 in the SEC, good enough for fourth in the east. Lindy's has USC finishing third in the east and ranked them at #24 in their preseason poll. Athlon includes a paragraph from an anonymous SEC assistant coach. The unnamed coach calls Beamer a rising star in the industry, adding, "It's not like the Steve Spurrier years when they made Clemson afraid, but they're making more noise than Carolina coaching staff since." (Guessing Muschamp wasn't the anonymous coach). The coach added that SC lost a lot on defense and seemed to ding Carolina for losing two starting defenders to Power Five schools in the portal. "What they did last year could be the launch point to change the perception, but they have to manage the swing." The publishers must not listen to their coach, they have the Gamecocks' individual units at running back, OL/DL, and linebacker at 12th or higher in the SEC alone. Athlon has Carolina ranked the highest at QB (4th) and WR (7th). The Gamecock over-performed all four publications last season. They all had the Gamecocks fifth in the East had no better than 6-6.

Individual Gamecock Accolades

Twelve different Gamecocks landed on a preseason All-SEC team between our four selected preseason publication. The two most decorated are Juice Wells and Kai Kroger. Wells and Kroger are unanimous All-SEC first team selections. Lindy's listed Nick Emmanwori as a first team All-SEC safety. Athlon tabbed the sophomore as a second-team selection. Steele must not have been able to spell his name as he left Emmanwori off all four of his SEC teams. CFN only selected a first team with Wells and Kroger making the cut. Steele also showed a lack of respect to Mitch Jeter, all the rising senior did last season was connect on all 11 field goal attempts and 42 of 44 extra points attempts. Steele did not include Jeter on any of his four SEC teams. Lindy's was equally disrespectful, leaving Jeter off all three of their SEC teams. Athlon tabbed Jeter as a third-team SEC performer. Staying with specialists, Steele showed long snapper Hunter Rogers some love naming him to his third team. He also selected Xavier Legette as his fourth team kick returner. The self-proclaimed "most accurate publication in college football" thinks there are four better quarterbacks than Spencer Rattler in the SEC. Lindy's was the only magazine to call Spencer's name, naming him as their third-team quarterback. Lindy's also placed Arkansas transfer Trey Knox on their third team. Dak Joyner was named as the publication's first-team all-purpose player. Outside of Emmanwori, Marcellas Dial, Tonka Hemingway, and Jordan Strachan were all honored on the defensive side. CFN named Strachan to their first-team, while the three omitted Strachan entirely. Dial was on Steele's third-team, and Tonka also landed on Steele and Athlon's third-team. Steele is not a fan on the Gamecocks on the line of scrimmage but he does like Kroger, Wells, and the Gamecocks QB room. He named Dowell Loggains' guys as the 7th best at the quarterback position. He also labeled Pete Lembo's special teams unit as the best in the country. He tabbed Wells as a third-team All-American and Kroger on the second team. Kroger was listed a first team All-American by Lindy's and a second teamer by Athlon. Kroger made a clean sweep of the All-American teams by also landing on CFN's second team.

What does all this mean? Absolutely nothing at this point, but that doesn't mean it isn't fun to talk about before the games begin. Come on over to the Insiders Forum and tell us what you think.