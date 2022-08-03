Gamecocks in the Pros

Jordan Montgomery- New York Yankees- Montgomery has started 21 for the MLB-best New York Yankees this season. He is 3-3 with a 3.69 ERA. Opponents are hitting .236 off of Jordan and he has struck out 97 to only 23 walks in 114.2 innings pitched. *** Jordan Montgomery was traded to St Louis at the trade deadline ***

Wil Crowe- Pittsburgh Pirates- Crowe appears to have found his role in the Pirate bullpen. In 42 appearances, Crowe has a 3.21 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 56 innings pitched. He has a record of 3-6.

Jonah Bride- The team currently known as the Oakland A's - Bride made his MLB debut earlier this season, thru 16 games he's hitting .232 with 1 RBI and 13 hits.

Jackie Bradley, Jr- Boston Red Sox- .210 average, 3 home runs, 29 RBIs. Bradley actually made his MLB debut on the mound against Milwaukee last week.

Whit Merrifield- Kansas City Royals- Whit is currently in the middle of his worst season in the majors. He is hitting .240 with 6 home runs and 42 RBIs. Last season Merrifield led the American League in doubles and stolen bases. *** Whit Merrifield was traded to Toronto at the trade deadline ***

There are six former Gamecocks currently on active MLB rosters with another four to five poised to get a call-up once the rosters expand in September. Cody Morris is on the Cleveland Guardians roster but has been on the DL all season. Clarke Schmidt was pitching well out of the bullpen for the Yankees but was demoted to Triple-A, this could be a short-term move though as the Yankees have had to shuffle their rotation due to injuries.

Here is a list of Gamecocks that are currently in NFL training camps:

AFC East

New England: Kevin Harris (Rookie running back).

Miami Dolphins: Melvin Ingram III and ZaQuandre White (Debut season in Miami for Ingram and White will face an uphill climb with a lot of veteran backs in the Dolphin camp).

There are no Gamecocks currently in the Bills or Jets' camps.

AFC North

Pittsburgh Steelers: Carlins Platel (The Assumption University transfer is probably a long shot to make the team).

Baltimore Ravens: Mike Davis (The veteran running back will suit up with his 6th team but his first in the AFC).

Cincinnati Bengals: Hayden Hurst (Hopefully the change of scenery will do Hurst well).

Cleveland Browns: Jadeveon Clowney and Joseph Charlton (Clowney needs a healthy season and Charlton will compete with Corey Bojorquez for the starting punter job).

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts: Stephon Gilmore (Carolina's best NFL product of the last 20 years). Ty'Son Williams is also in the Colts camp, but he ended his college career at BYU not Carolina.

Houston Texans: AJ Cann (Cann's 8th year in the league and first not in Jacksonville).

Jacksonville Jaguars: Elliott Fry (It's worth Googling the events that led to his spot in Jacksonville's camp).

There are no Gamecocks currently in the Tennessee Titans' camp

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs: Rashad Fenton, Chris Lammons, Taylor Stallworth (This is Stallworth's first season in KC, Fenton is a projected starter, and Lammons was primary a practice squad member last season).

Los Angeles Chargers: Zach Bailey (Bailey has yet to play a down in the NFL, he was on the Vikings practice squad last season).

There are no Gamecocks currently in the Denver Broncos or Las Vegas Raiders' camps.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys: Rico Dowdle and Israel Mukuamu (Both are coming off of injury-plagued seasons in 2021- Dowdle missed the entire regular season with a hip injury and Mukuamu appeared in only 4 games before he suffered a hamstring injury).

Philadelphia Eagles: Kobe Smith (Smith was signed last week after spending last season on Tampa's practice squad).

There are no Gamecocks currently in Washington Commanders or New York Giants' camps.

NFC North

Green Bay Packers: Kingsley Enagbare and Keisean Nixon (Nixon is in his first season in Green Bay and Enagbare was the Packers' 5th round selection in the 2022 Draft).

Minnesota Vikings: D.J. Wonnum and Nick Muse (Muse was drafted in the 7th round by Minnesota and Wonnum should start the season on the Vikings two-deep).

There are no Gamecocks in the Detroit Lions or Chicago Bears' camps.

NFC South

Carolina Panthers: Dennis Daley, Jaycee Horn, and Shi Smith (Jaycee Horn was off to a fantastic rookie year before an injury cut his 2021 season short, Daley should start out on the Panthers two-deep, and Smith needs a good camp to make the active roster).

Atlanta Falcons: Bryan Edwards and Damiere Byrd (These two guys, both new to the Falcons, should have plenty of opportunities as Atlanta is likely going to be down in most games).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sadarius Hutcherson and Ryan Succop (I believe that Ryan Succop is the last player to commit to Lou Holtz and still be in the NFL. Hutcherson has a good shot to make the active roster with Tampa's early offensive line injuries).

New Orleans Saints: Adam Prentice (The fullback returns for year 2 in the Big Easy).

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams: Ernest Jones and Kyle Markway (Jones is a starter at linebacker for the defending Super Bowl champs. Markway was on the Rams practice squad for a portion of 2021).

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel and Javon Kinlaw. (Deebo just signed a 3-year extension worth north of $70 mil. Kinlaw is looking to bounce back after injuries forced him to miss all but 3 games in 2021).

There are no Gamecocks in the Arizona Cardinals or Seattle Seahawks' camps.