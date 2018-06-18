GamecockCentral.com

See how they, and the rest of the program's alumni in professional baseball, are doing as summer gets into full swing.

The minor league season is in full effect and a few Gamecocks are still off to hot start.

Major Leagues

Jackie Bradley Jr. is slashing .184/.280/.301 this season for the Boston Red Sox with four homers and 16 RBI. He has three RBI and one home run, which came Sunday, over the last week.

Sam Dyson has a 2.64 ERA with one save this season out of the bullpen for the San Francisco Giants with a 1.04 WHIP. Over the last month (5.1 innings) he has a 3.38 ERA.

After starting the year 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA for the New York Yankees, Jordan Montgomery underwent Tommy John surgery at the beginning of June. Recovery time is usually between 12 to 18 months.

Steve Pearce hasn't played since May 3 after being put on the disabled list. He was hitting .273 with three homers to start the year for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Justin Smoak is slashing .225/.356/.410 for the Blue Jays with nine home runs and 34 RBI.

An everyday starter for the Kansas City Royals, Whit Merrifield is slashing .294/.371/.424 with 23 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

After 10 games in the majors playing for the Detroit Tigers, Grayson Greiner is hitting .265 with an on-base percentage of .316 with five RBI.

Triple A

Christian Walker was sent back down to the Reno Aces (Arizona) June 11 and is hitting .277 with seven home runs and 25 RBI this year in Triple A.

Tyler Webb is 1-1 with a 2.41 ERA this season for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego). He's struck out 23 batters and has a 1.34 WHIP.

One of his organization's top prospects, Max Schrock is slashing .277/.321/.364 for the Memphis RedBirds (St. Louis) with 25 RBI. He is hitting just .184 over his last 10 games.

Michael Roth was traded from the Iowa Cubs and is now starting for the Round Rock Express (Texas). In four starts with his new organization he's 2-1 with a 3.52 ERA and a 1.61 WHIP.

Also on the Reno Aces (Arizona), Evan Marzilli is hitting .267 with 14 RBI and nine extra base hits and is hitting .222 over his last 10 games.

Double A

Bryan Harper is 1-1 with a 2.52 ERA with the Harrisburg Senators (Washington). In his first season after Tommy John surgery he's struck out 23 with a 1.44 WHIP.

Fresh off the disabled list Peter Mooney is hitless in 13 at-bats for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami) in his rehab assignment.

Kyle Martin is slashing .196/.304/.357 with 19 RBI for the Reading Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia) with four RBI over his last 10 games.

Joel Seddon is 4-4 this season for the Midland Rockhounds (Oakland) with a 4.98 ERA and 1.42 WHIP. He's also struck out 52 batters.

Not off to his best start, Jack Wynkoop is 2-6 with a 6.30 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado). Over his last 10 starts he's 2-5 with a 6.87 ERA.

Tanner English is slashing .194/2.57/.276 with 14 RBI and 10 stolen bases for the Chattanooga Lookouts (Minnesota).

Another one of the organization's top prospects, Taylor Widener is 4-3 with a 2.53 ERA and 1.02 WHIP for the Jackson Generals (Arizona). Over his last 56.2 innings he has a 2.22 ERA.

Single A

Evan Beal hasn't played this season for the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Miami).

Gene Cone is hitting .257 with a .317 on-base percentage this year for the St. Lucie Mets (Mets). He's hitting .289 over his last 10 games with four RBI.

Still perfect this season, Wil Crowe is 9-0 with a 2.44 ERA for the Potomac Nationals (Washington) wit ha 1.25 WHIP. He's struck out 48 over his last 10 starts with a 2.24 ERA.

Alex Destino started his season recently and is hitting .200 with two RBI in six games for the Great Falls Voyagers (White Sox).

Tyler Johnson is 5-0 with seven saves this season for the Kannapolis Intimidators (White Sox) with a 1.33 ERA. He has a 0.96 WHIP and has struck out 22 over his last 14.1 innings. He was named a South Atlantic League All-Star.

Marcus Mooney was recently put on the seven-day disabled list for the Florida Fire Frogs (Atlanta). He's hitting .219 with six RBI this year.

Also on the Intimidators (White Sox), John Parke is 6-4 in 13 starts wit ha 3.10 ERA. He has a 1.12 WHIP.

Fresh off a 10-strikeout performance earlier last week, Braden Webb is 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA for the Carolina MudCats (Milwaukee). He's 2-4 with a 4.40 ERA over his last 10 outings.

Dom Thompson Williams was called up recently to the Tampa Tarpons (Yankees) and is slashing .226/.287/.476 with five home runs and 14 RBI. He's hitting .294 over his last 10 games.

Josh Reagan is 1-3 with four saves this year for the Beloit Snappers (Oakland). He has a 3.48 ERA and over his last 18.1 innings he has a 1.96 ERA and 12 strikeouts.