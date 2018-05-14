GamecockCentral.com

A full break down of how former Gamecocks are doing in various levels of professional baseball.

MLB

Jackie Bradley Jr. is hitting .171 with two home runs and nine RBI this season for the Boston Red Sox. He's missed three of the team's last five games and has an on-base percentage of .263.

Sam Dyson has a 3.12 ERA this season for the San Francisco Giants and has given up just one earned run in 4.2 innings this month.

After starting the season 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA for the New York Yankees, Jordan Montgomery was placed on the 10-day disabled list.

Steve Pearce is on the 10-day disabled list with an oblique injury for the Toronto Blue Jays. He's batting .273/.333/.485 with three homers and 13 RBI this season.

Also with the Blue Jays, Justin Smoak is hitting .248 with five home runs and 22 RBI, one shy of the team lead. He's slugging .429 with a .358 on-base percentage.



Whit Merrifield is hitting .275/.347/.399 with three homers and 12 RBI for the Kansas City Royals, batting almost .300 in May.

Making his major league debut earlier this month, Grayson Greiner has started three games and his hitting .308 with two RBI for the Detroit Tigers.