GamecockCentral.com

Gamecocks in the pros: Greiner debuts, more players on hot streaks
A full break down of how former Gamecocks are doing in various levels of professional baseball.
MLB
Jackie Bradley Jr. is hitting .171 with two home runs and nine RBI this season for the Boston Red Sox. He's missed three of the team's last five games and has an on-base percentage of .263.
Sam Dyson has a 3.12 ERA this season for the San Francisco Giants and has given up just one earned run in 4.2 innings this month.
After starting the season 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA for the New York Yankees, Jordan Montgomery was placed on the 10-day disabled list.
Steve Pearce is on the 10-day disabled list with an oblique injury for the Toronto Blue Jays. He's batting .273/.333/.485 with three homers and 13 RBI this season.
Also with the Blue Jays, Justin Smoak is hitting .248 with five home runs and 22 RBI, one shy of the team lead. He's slugging .429 with a .358 on-base percentage.
Whit Merrifield is hitting .275/.347/.399 with three homers and 12 RBI for the Kansas City Royals, batting almost .300 in May.
Making his major league debut earlier this month, Grayson Greiner has started three games and his hitting .308 with two RBI for the Detroit Tigers.
Triple-A
Christian Walker was sent back down after hitting .133 in 15 major league at-bats. He's hitting .267 with six extra base hits and nine RBI for the Reno Aces (Arizona).
Tyler Webb hasn't picked up a decision in nine appearances for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego) but has a 1.64 ERA in 11 innings.
Starting the season hitting .294 with two RBI, Peter Mooney is on the 10-day disabled list and hasn't played since April 16 for the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami).
Max Schrock is hitting .326/.372/.420 with 13 RBI for the Memphis RedBirds (St. Louis) while hitting .316 over his last 10 games.
Michael Roth is on the seven-day disabled list for the Iowa Cubs (Cubs).
Fresh off the disabled list, Evan Marzilli is hitting .316 with seven RBI in 13 games for the Reno Aces (Arizona).
Double-A
Kyle Martin is hitting .232 with four home runs and 13 RBI for the Reading Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia) and is slugging .451 early into this season.
One of the organization's top prospects, Taylor Widener is 0-2 with a 3.77 ERA for the Jackson Generals (Arizona). He gave up three runs and struck out six over 4.2 innings in his last start.
Tanner English is batting .131 with an on-base percentage of .202 with eight RBI for the Chattanooga Lookouts (Minnesota) this season.
Joel Seddon is 2-2 in seven starts for the Midland Rockhounds (Oakland) with a a 4.66 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP.
A season removed from Tommy John surgery, Bryan Harper is 1-1 with a save for the Harrisburg Senators (Washington). He also has a 1.80 ERA.
Jack Wynkoop is 2-1 with a 4.45 ERA for the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado) this season and struck out 12 batters over 5.1 innings in his last start.
Single A
Gene Cone is on a little bit of a hot steak for the St. Lucie Mets (Mets), hitting .314 over his last 10 games. He's now batting .299 with a .371 on-base percentage this year with seven RBI.
Wil Crowe continues to dominate, moving to 5-0 with a 2.79 ERA over his first six starts for the Potomac Nationals (Washington). He has a 1.19 WHIP over 38.2 innings.
Already at five saves on the season, Tyler Johnson is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA for the Kannapolis Intimidators (White Sox). He's struck out 28 in 14.2 innings.
Marcus Mooney is hitting .186/.260/.214 with a RBI while hitting .167 over his last 10 games for the Florida Fire Frogs (Atlanta).
Also with the Intimidators (White Sox), John Parke is 4-1 in five starts with a 2.25 ERA. He has a 0.94 WHIP and has struck out 31 batters.
Braden Webb is 1-3 with a 7.17 ERA for the Carolina MudCats (Milwaukee) with a 1.73 WHIP. He gave up three earned over 5.1 innings in his last start.
Fresh off the disabled list as well, Dom Thompson-Williams is hitting .357 on the season with two homers and five RBI, all coming over his last four games. He's hitting .389 since coming off the DL for the Charleston RiverDogs (Yankees).
Josh Reagan is 0-2 with a 5.68 ERA and four saves for the Beloit Snappers (Oakland).
Other notes:
--Alex Destino hasn't played yet this season. He last played for the AZL White Sox (White Sox) in rookie ball.
--Evan Beal also hasn't played yet, last appearing for the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Miami).
--Matt Vogel has been released from the Tampa Bay Rays organization. Joey Pankake (Tigers) was released before this season.