Here's a look at how those guys are doing, the majority from South Carolina's Final Four team in 2016-17.

According to RealGm, the Gamecocks have eight players scattered across the world playing professionally with a lot of those program alums having big seasons for their respective clubs.

The NBA regular season is coming to an end and international seasons are also in full swing.

PJ Dozier is seeing his role increase for the Denver Nuggets, averaging 7.7 points on 41.7 percent shooting (31.5 percent from three) in a career-high 21.8 minutes per game. He's sporting a 104 offensive rating but his impact is largely on the defensive end with a 113 defensive rating and a career-best 1.1 defensive win share. Dozier's player efficiency rating (PER) is 10.5 for a Nuggets team currently as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Dozier left a game on Monday with a groin injury.

Also see: Looking at baseball's resume with three weekends left

After spending some time in the G-League, Hassani Gravett is playing for MZT Skopje Aerodrom in Macedonia, averaging 12.6 points on 50 percent shooting (34.8 percent from three), 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in an average of 26.3 minutes. He has a 110.5 offensive rating, 102 defensive rating and a PER of 17.5.

Sindarius Thornwell was signed Tuesday on a two-way deal with the Orlando Magic. He's played in 14 games this season this season for the New Orleans Pelicans before being released in March. He averaged 1.2 points on 33.3 percent shooting and had a 113 defensive rating before being released.

The final member of the Final Four team to leave South Carolina, Maik Kotsar is chiseling out a nice role for the Hamburg Towers in Germany. He's averaging 15.1 points per game on nearly 60 percent (59.6) shooting and averaging 6.6 rebounds. He has a 21.3 PER with an offensive rating of 125 and a defensive rating of 106.1.

Chris Silva started the season with the Miami Heat and was traded to the Sacramento Kings before being released recently. He played in 15 games and averaged 2.1 points on 62.5 percent shooting with 1.8 rebounds per game before being released by the Sacramento Kings recently. Before being released he had a 108 defensive rating, 109 offensive rating and a 11.5 PER.

Michael Carrera is playing for Forca Lleida CE in Spain. He's averaging 17.4 points on 48.3 percent shooting (30.4 percent from three) with 7.2 rebounds per game. He's an incredibly efficient player internationally with a 120.3 offensive rating, a 112.3 defensive rating and a 25.9 PER.

A player from the Dave Odom and Darrin Horn years, Dominique Archie is still playing professionally for the Ottawa Blackjacks in Canada, averaging 11.2 points on 46.2 percent shooting. He's bringing in 4.9 rebounds per game with ratings of 116.8 offensively and a defensive mark at 115.3. He's sporting a 14.7 PER.

Also see: Insider notes on the Gamecocks flipping Donovan Westmoreland

Mindaugas Kacinas is also playing in Spain for CB Breogan Lugo, averaging 8.3 points on 57.5 percent shooting (36.7 percent from three) and averaging 4.5 rebounds per game. He's sporting an 18.2 PER with his impact coming largely on the offensive end with a 127.6 offensive rating and a 104.9 defensive rating.

Duane Notice is with the Hamilton Honey Badgers this season but is rehabbing from a torn Achilles.