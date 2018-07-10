GamecockCentral.com

See how those players from the 2018 team and the other program alums are doing in professional baseball.

Now that the signing deadline is over, a few former Gamecocks are off and starting their professional careers.

Major Leagues

Jackie Bradley Jr. is hitting .200 with six homers this season for the Boston Red Sox and is hitting .188 for the last week.

Sam Dyson is having a solid July so far with a 2.45 this month and has given up one earned run over his last four outings for the San Francisco Giants.

Jordan Montgomery is still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery and will miss the rest of the season for the New York Yankees.

Steve Pearce was traded from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Boston Red Sox. Since being traded eight games ago, he's slashing .458/.481/.750 with five RBI.

Whit Merrifield is slashing .303/.369/.427 so far this season for the Kansas City Royals.

Justin Smoak is still having a power-heavy season. He's slashing .241/.362/.450 with 12 home runs so far for the Toronto Blue Jays and is hitting .333 with a homer and three RBI over the last week.

Triple A

Christian Walker is still on fire for the Reno Aces (Arizona), hitting .283 for them this season with 10 home runs. Over his last 10 games he's hitting .310 with eight RBI.

Tyler Webb was designated for assignment by the Padres and picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals organization and assigned to the Memphis RedBirds. In one appearance he pitched two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Peter Mooney is slashing .299/.365/.356 for the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami) and is hitting .286 over his last 10 games.

Max Schrock is still having a solid season for the Memphis RedBirds (St. Louis), slashing .281/.325/.366 with 31 RBI and is hitting .290 over his last 10 games.

Michael Roth is 4-2 with a 3.74 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP for the Round Rock Express (Texas). In his last start he tossed six innings and didn't give up an earned run.

Grayson Greiner was optioned back to the Toledo MudHens (Detroit) from the Tigers and is hitting .389 with a home run and three RBI since coming back down.

Double A

Bryan Harper is 1-1 with a 3.55 ERA and four saves this season for the Harrisburg Senators (Washington). In his first season coming back from Tommy John surgery, he has a 1.61 WHIP.

Evan Marzilli was optioned to the Jackson Generals (Arizona) and is currently on the 7-day disabled list.

Joel Seddon is 2-2 with a 5.17 ERA for the Midland RockHounds (Oakland). In his last start he gave up two earned runs over 6.1 innings.

Jack Wynkoop continues to have a rough start to the season for the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado). He's 1-6 with an 8.01 ERA, and in his last start gave up three earned runs and didn't make it out of the first inning.

Tanner English is on the 7-day disabled list for the Chattanooga Lookouts (Minnesota). He's slashing .204/.261/.301 this season.

Taylor Widener continues his solid season, giving up one earned over seven innings his last time out while striking out 13. He's 4-4 and has a 2.60 ERA for the Jackson Generals (Arizona).

Single A

Kyle Martin was optioned recently the Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia) and is slashing .190/.309/.241 with three RBI since arriving with his new team.

Evan Beal is still on the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Miami) roster but hasn't pitched this season.

Gene Cone is hitting .238/.297/.271 with 20 RBI for the St. Lucie Mets (Mets). Over his last 10 games he's hitting .114.

Wil Crowe is off the disabled list and is pitching for the Auburn DoubleDays (Washington) in a rehab assignment. In his last start he pitched three scoreless innings and gave up two hits.

Alex Destino is .241/.294/.430 with 11 RBI and six doubles for the Great Falls Voyagers (White Sox) and is hitting .282 over his last 10.

Tyler Johnson is 1-0 with a 4.26 ERA since being called up to the Winston Salem Dash (White Sox). He has one save and has given up three earned runs in about six innings since being promoted.

Marcus Mooney was promoted off the disabled list July 3 and since then has gone hitless for the Florida Fire Frogs (Atlanta). He's hitting .048 over his last 10 games.

John Parke was also promoted to the Winston Salem Dash (White Sox) and is 1-1, 2.65 ERA over three starts. He has a 1.12 WHIP and gave up one earned run in six innings his last start.

Braden Webb is 5-6 with a 3.58 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP this season for the Carolina MudCats (Milwaukee). In his last start he gave up two earned over six innings.

Dom Thompson-Williams continues to slug it out for the Tampa Tarpons (Yankees). He's slashing .265/.317/.477 with seven homers and 24 RBI.

Josh Reagan has a 4.66 ERA and four saves this season for the Beloit Snappers (Oakland). He's 2-3 with a 1.37 WHIP out of the bullpen.

Clarke Schmidt made two more appearances coming off Tommy John surgery. He hasn't given up an earned run over that time for the GCL Yankees East (Yankees) and has struck out four.

Jonah Bride was promoted to the Vermont Lake Monsters (Oakland) and is hitting .333 with two RBI since joining his new team.

Eddy Demurias hasn't given up an earned run over his first six innings out of the pen for the Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati).

LT Tolbert has played in two games for the AZL Diamondbacks (Arizona) and has gone hitless in five at bats with a run scored.

Adam Hill has been assigned to the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) but hasn't appeared in a game yet.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .208 in six games with Brooklyn (Mets).