GamecockCentral.com

See how every alum in the program is doing so far this season.

The Gamecocks had a busy week in professional baseball with a few guys on the move, including a handful of promotions and one getting the call back to the big leagues.

Jackie Bradley Jr. is slashing .189/.283/.297 with four home runs and 17 RBI this year for the Boston Red Sox. He's hitting .250 over the last seven days for the Sox, who are tied for first in the AL East.

Sam Dyson continues to be solid for the San Francisco Giants, having a 3.03 ERA and 1.09 WHIP and 29 strikeouts this year.

Still recovering from Tommy John surgery at teh beginning of the month, Jordan Montgomery remains on the New York Yankees' 10-day disabled list.

Justin Smoak is hitting .236 and slugging .348 this year for the Toronto Blue Jays but is hitting just .197 in June with six RBI.

In three games since coming off the disabled list for the Blue Jays, Steve Pearce is hitting .455 with a home run and three RBI.

Whit Merrifield is hitting .280/.346/.361 this season for the Kansas City Royals and has seven extra-base hits this month.

In a few spot starts since being called up to the Detroit Tigers, Grayson Greiner is hitting .270 with five RBI and is hitting .273 over his last 10 appearances.

Tyler Webb was called up to the San Diego Padres Sunday night. He hasn't made an appearance since then but is 0-1 with a 12.60 ERA in the bigs this season.

Triple A

Christian Walker is hitting .302 over his last 10 games with the Reno Aces (Arizona) and is slugging .506 with them this season. He also has nine homers and 31 RBI.

After a brief stint in Double-A after injury, Peter Mooney was recalled to the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami) June 18. He's hitting .214 with a .386 on-base percentage for the Baby Cakes this season.

Max Schrock is hitting .281 and slugging .365 this year for the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis) while driving in 26 total runs. He's hitting .256 over his last 10 games.

Michael Roth is 2-1 with a 3.72 ERA since being picked up by the Round Rock Express (Texas). In his last start he gave up three earned over six innings and struck out five.

Also with the Aces (Arizona), Evan Marzilli is slashing .256/.340/.384 with 15 RBI and 16 walks.

Double A

Bryan Harper is 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA and four saves for the Harrisburg Senators (Washington). He hasn't given up an earned run over his last three outings.

Joel Seddon is 4-4 this season with a 5.12 ERA for the Midland RockHounds (Oakland). He's struck out 54 batters this season and gave up three earned in five innings in his last start.

After somewhat of a rough patch, Jack Wynkoop responded giving up two earned over six innings in his last start. He's 3-6 now with a 6.04 ERA for the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado).

Tanner English is hitting .200 with 15 RBI and 13 extra base hits this year for the Chattanooga Lookouts (Minnesota). He's hitting .267 over his last 10 games.

One of his organization's top prospects, Taylor Widener is 4-4 this year for the Jackson Generals (Arizona) with a 2.81 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. He's struck out 21 over his last three starts.

Single A

Evan Beal is active but has yet to make an appearance for the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Miami).

After starting this year in Double A, Kyle Martin was sent down to the Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia). In six games there he's hitting .095/.208/.143.

Gene Cone is slashing .264/.319/.301 with 18 RBI and six stolen bases for the St. Lucie Mets (Mets) this season.

Alex Destino is hitting .133 while slugging .267 for the Great Falls Voyagers (White Sox) with a home run and four RBI.

Still perfect on the year, Wil Crowe is 9-0 with a 2.44 ERA for the Potomac Nationals (Washington). He has a 1.25 WHIP and gave up just one earned run in 6.2 innings his last start.

Tyler Johnson was recently promoted to the Winston-Salem Dash (White Sox) and has made one appearance. He pitched a perfect inning, striking out one and getting the save.

Marcus Mooney remains on the Florida FireFrogs' (Atlanta) disabled list. He's hitting .219 with six RBI.

After being promoted to High A, Dom Thompson-Williams is slashing .245/.308/.519 with seven home runs and 20 RBI since being called up to the Tampa Tarpons (Yankees) in mid-May.

John Parke is 7-4 with a 2.82 ERA and 1.07 WHIP for the Kannapolis Intimidators (White Sox). He threw seven scoreless innings in his last start.

Braden Webb is 4-5 with a 4.13 ERA for the Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee) with a 1.38 WHIP. In his last start he gave up one earned in seven innings.

In his first ever professional appearance after Tommy John surgery, Clarke Schmidt gave up two earned runs on three hits in an inning. He also struck out two batters for the GCL Yankees (Yankees).

Josh Reagan is 2-3 with a 3.31 ERA and four saves. He hasn't given up an earned run in his last three outings for the Beloit Snappers (Oakland).

In two professional games, Jonah Bride is hitless in five at-bats for the AZL Athletics (Oakland).