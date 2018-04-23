GamecockCentral.com

Whit Merrifield is on fire as well, hitting 8-for-28 (.286) this week with a double, three homers and five runs driven in for the Kansas City Royals.

After a rocky start, Sam Dyson pitched two scoreless innings this week for the San Francisco Giants, giving up one hit and bringing his ERA down to 5.40.

Jackie Bradley Jr. is red hot, hitting .300 over the last seve ndays with two home runs and five RBI for the first-place Boston Red Sox.

Jordan Montgomery made one start this week, picking up the win after throwing six innings and giving up one run on four hits while striking out five. He's up to 2-0 with a 3.80 ERA with the New York Yankees.

Steve Pearce is 7-for-16 (.438) this week with two runs scored and three more driven in for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Also with the Blue Jays, Justin Smoak went 4-for-24 this week with two doubles and two RBI.

Christian Walker made three pinch-hit appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks, picking up one hit. The hit broke up a no-hitter in the eighth inning against the Padres.

Triple-A

After getting called up and making two appearances for the San Diego Padres, Tyler Webb was sent back to El Paso and made one appearance so far, giving up one run on two hits and striking out three in an inning of work.

Peter Mooney is on the seven-day disabled list for the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Miami).

Still on his fast start to the season, Max Schrock is hitting .357 over his last 10 games and went 8-for-25 this week with two RBI. He's hit safely in eight of his last 10 games for the Memphis RedBirds (St. Louis).

Evan Marzilli remains on the seven-day disabled list for the Reno Aces (Arizona).

Making two appearances out of the bullpen, Michael Roth gave up five hits and one earned run while striking out six. He has a 0.52 ERA with the Iowa Cubs (Cubs).

Grayson Greiner is 7-for-13 (.538) this week for the Toledo MudHens (Detroit) with an RBI. He also boasts a six-game hit streak.



Double-A

Bryan Harper has given up three hits and one run over his last three appearances (2.2 innings) for the Harrisburg Senators (Washington).

After a rough few starts, Taylor Widener made one start this week, pitching four shutout innings and giving up two hits while striking out eight for the Jackson Generals (Arizona).

Kyle Martin went 5-for-20 (.250) with a home run and seven RBI this week for the Reading Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia). He's hitting .301 over his last 10 games.

Tanner English went 1-for-11 (.090) for the Chattanooga Lookouts (Minnesota) with an RBI. He's hitting .100 to start the year.

In two starts this week, Joel Seddon gave up 11 runs on 19 hits while striking out seven. He's 2-1 on the year with a 5.16 ERA for the Midland RockHounds (Oakland).

Jack Wynkoop made one start for the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado), giving up four earned runs on five hits and striking out two. He's 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA and 1.56 WHP.

Single-A

Gene Cone hit 3-for-16 (.188) with two runs and a RBI for the St. Lucie Mets (Mets).

Wil Crowe made one start for the Potomac Nationals (Washington), giving up three earned on six hits and picking up four strikeouts. He's 2-0 after three starts this year.

In two outings, Tyler Johnson gave up his first run of the year and picked up a save this week for the Kannapolis Intimidators (White Sox). He struck out five this week and has a sub-two ERA in 7.1 innings.

Marcus Mooney hit 1-for-7 (.143) for the Florida Fire Frogs (Atlanta).

In one start, John Parke gave up two runs in five innings on seven hits while striking out five for his second win of the year for the Intimidators (White Sox).

Braden Webb made one start for the Carolina Mudcats (Brewers), giving up five earned runs in 2.1 innings. He has a 8.68 ERA through three starts.

Dom Thompson-Williams remains on the Charleston RiverDogs' (Yankees) seven-day disabled list.

In one relief appearance, Josh Reagan gave up a run on two hits while striking out two for the Beloit Snappers (Oakland).

Gamecocks who haven't played yet:

Evan Beal, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Miami)

Alex Destino, AZL White Sox (White Sox)

Matt Vogel, Hudson Valley Renegades (Tampa Bay)