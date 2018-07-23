GamecockCentral.com

Major League Baseball

Jackie Bradley Jr. is hitting .250 with a homer and three RBI since coming back from the All-Star break for the first-place Boston Red Sox.

Sam Dyson has brought his ERA down to 3.00 on the season for the San Francisco Giants. He's allowed just one earned run this month with seven strikeouts, giving up five hits over 10.1 innings out of the bullpen.

Still recovering from Tommy John surgery, Jordan Montgomery is out for the remainder of the season for the New York Yankees.

Steve Pearce is hitting .363 with an RBI sicne the start of the second half for the Boston Red Sox. He's slahsing .328/.392/.552 this season.

Whit Merrifield is slashing .302/.371/.473 this season for the Kansas City Royals as an everyday starter.

Pearce's former teammate, Justin Smoak, is hitting .243 this season and is 2-for-11 with a double since the All-Star break for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Triple A

Christian Walker is on a tear again, hitting .349 over his last 10 games with five homers and 18 RBI. This year with the Reno Aces (Arizona) he's hitting .296 and slugging .574 and was just named PCL Player of the Week.

Peter Mooney is slashing .294/.375/.389 for the New Orleans Baby Cakes. Over his last 10 games he's batting .250 with 12 RBI.

Since getting picked up by St. Louis, Tyler Webb hasn't allowed a run over 11.1 innings (five games, one start) and has a 0.35 WHIP for the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis).

Max Schrock is hitting .266 this season with four homers but is hitting just .115 over his last 10 games with four RBI for the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis).

Michael Roth gave up four earned runs over six innings his last time out for the Round Rock Express (Texas). Since being picked up by Round Rock, he's 4-3 with a 4.61 ERA.

In a season that's seen him up in the majors for a little bit of time, Grayson Greiner is slashing .254/.341/.381 for the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit).

Double A

Evan Marzilli remains on the seven-day disabled list for the Jackson Generals (Arizona). He's hitting .260 this season.

Joel Seddon is 5-6 with a 5.09 ERA in 19 appearances (17 starts) for the Midland RockHounds (Oakland). In his last outing he gave up two earned runs over 3.2 innings and struck out three.

In his first season back from Tommy John, Bryan Harper is 1-1 with a 4.11 ERA with four saves and a 1.74 WHIP for the Harrisburg Senators (Washington).

Taylor Widener is 4-5 with a 2.88 ERA for the Jackson Generals (Arizona) over 18 starts. In his last one he gave up two earned in two innings. This season he's struck out 121 batters compared to just 31 walks.

Jack Wynkoop remains on the seven-day disabled list for the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado). He hasn't pitched since July 4.

After a slower start to the season, Tanner English is hitting .333 with three homers and eight RBI over his last 10 games. This season he's hitting .220 for the Chattanooga Lookouts (Minnesota).

Single A

Kyle Martin is hitting .206 with four RBI over his last 10 games with the Clearwater Threshers (Philadelphia). He's slashing .188/.278/.281 since being sent down on June 18.

Gene Cone is hitting .234 this season with 21 RBI for the St. Lucie Mets (Mets). Over his last 10 he's hitting just .211.

After getting promoted back up to the Potomac Nationals (Washington), Wil Crowe is still undefeated this season (10-0, 2.53 ERA). In his last start he gave up three earned over five innings pitched and three strikeouts.

Alex Destino is slashing .236/.276/.417 with three home runs for the Great Falls Voyagers (White Sox). Over his last 10 he's driven in five runs and is hitting .233.

Marcus Mooney is slashing .204/.292/.230 while hitting .182 with two RBI over his last 10 games for the Florida Fire Frogs (Atlanta).

Since getting promoted, Tyler Johnson is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA for the Winston-Salem Dash (White Sox) with a 0.90 WHIP. He has a 1.79 ERA in the minors.

Also with the Dash (White Sox), John Parke is 2-1 with a 3.60 ERA since being promoted. In five starts he's struck out 21 and has a 1.30 WHIP.

Braden Webb is 5-7 with a 4.14 ERA and 1.45 WHIP for the Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee) this season. In his last start he gave up two runs over six innings and struck out six.

Dom Thompson-Williams is slashing .268/.319/.459 with the Tampa Tarpons (Yankees).

In 27 appearances this season, Josh Reagan is 3-3 with a 4.61 ERA primarily out of the bullpen. He has four saves as well wit ha 1.37 WHIP with the Beloit Snappers (Oakland).

Clarke Schmidt is back on the 60-day disabled list for the Tampa Tarpons (Yankees). In four appearances since coming back from Tommy John surgery he has a 2.25 ERA.

Jonah Bride is slashing .298/.444/.421 with a home run and seven RBI for the Vermont Lake Monsters (Oakland).

In eight games out of the bullpen, Eddy Demurias has a 0.90 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP. He's struck out seven to two walks for the Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati).

LT Tolbert is hitting .242 with five RBI in 10 games for the AZL D-Backs (Arizona).

Adam Hill made his second pro appearance of his career, giving up one earned and striking out four over two innings for the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets).

To start his professional career, Carlos Cortes is slashing .231/.322/.327 with a homer and four RBI for the Cyclones (Mets).

Madison Stokes is on fire for the Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia), hitting .324 over his last 10. He's slashing .333/.451/.476 with nine RBI to start his pro career.