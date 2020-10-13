Offseason: Gray appears to be taking the winter off. Harris is playing in Turkey for Bellona Kayseri Basketbol, where she is reuniting with Mikiah Herbert Harrigan. She left for Turkey about a week after her WNBA season ended, taking a suitcase full of snacks with her.

Notes: Gray began the season coming off the bench, but soon moved back into the starting lineup. She was a calming presence on a young team, and if she hadn’t missed the last two games of the season with a knee injury, the Wings probably would have made the playoffs. Harris didn’t make the All-Rookie team, but she had a strong season. It wouldn’t be surprising if she is the Wings’ starting point guard next season.

Notes: Davis was signed mid-season to a seven-day contract that was extended through the end of the season. It would be a surprise if she is brought back.

With the WNBA season over and players freed from the confines of the Wubble, some are headed overseas while others are choosing rest and relaxation.

Indiana Fever

Tiffany Mitchell

19 games (11 starts), 26.4 minutes, 12.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 95.1% free throws (led WNBA)

Notes: There was no guarantee the Fever were going to bring Mitchell back for this past season, but now her status seems safe. Even with a midseason wrist injury, Mitchell posted career-highs across the board, and likely played her way into the rebuilding Fever’s future plans.

Offseason: Mitchell is playing in Israel for Elitzur Ramla.

Las Vegas Aces

A’ja Wilson

30 games (30 starts), 32.7 minutes, 20.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 blocks (led WNBA), 1.2 steals

Notes: Wilson and the Aces clearly ran out of gas by the time they made the Finals, but that shouldn’t take away from Wilson’s amazing season. The Aces have an interesting offseason decision to make: will they bring back free agent Liz Cambage, an All-Star and elite scorer who sat out this season, or will they go forward built around Wilson?

Honors: League MVP, AP Player of the Year, First-Team All-WNBA (unanimous), AP First-Team All-WNBA, Second-Team All-Defense, Western Conference Player of the Month (both months), Western Conference Player of the Week (twice),

Offseason: Wilson has added to her family with a second dog (Deuce, who joins Ace). Her offseason appears to be dedicated to them (and her boyfriend).

Los Angeles Sparks

Te’a Cooper

21 games, (3 starts), 17.4 minutes, 6.8 points, 2.0 assists, 0.95 rebounds, 0.7 steals, 35% from three

Notes: Cooper was an emergency pickup for the Sparks prior to the season, and she was a pleasant surprise. But will that be enough to get her a second season? The Sparks had a very disappointing end to the season and seem like a prime candidate to blow up the roster and start over. Cooper was also inconsistent, and her averages are misleading.

Offseason: Cooper went from the Wubble to the Bubble. She joined fiance Dwight Howard in the NBA bubble in Orlando, and was with him when the Lakers won the NBA Championship Sunday. She does not appear to be playing overseas.

Minnesota Lynx

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

24 games (0 starts), 11.0 minutes, 3.7 points, 2.2, 0.4 blocks

Notes: Herbert Harrigan’s season got off to an inauspicious start with a DNP-CD, but she ended up becoming a valuable reserve. The Lynx knew she was a project, but she flashed plenty of potential and shot an impressive 43% from three. Her rookie season was a lot like her freshman season at South Carolina, when she struggled with consistency.

Offseason: Herbert Harrigan joined Tyasha Harris in Turkey to play for Bellona Kayseri Basketbol. Herbert Harrigan actually has British citizenship because she was born in Anguilla. That is useful for playing overseas, since many leagues limit the number of American players each team can have.

Washington Mystics

Alaina Coates

21 games (0 starts), 9.6 minutes, 2.4 points, 2.7 rebounds

Notes: The Mystics signed Coates for emergency depth after three players opted out of the season. Coates had some good games but also frequently found herself at the end of the bench, and may get squeezed out when they return.

Offseason: Coates is playing in Israel for Ramat Hasharon.