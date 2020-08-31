Gamecocks in the Pros: WNBA Week 5
It was a wild week in the Wubble with postponed games and the return of Kaela Davis, but you can still count on A’ja Wilson. The highly anticipated game between the Aces and Storm didn’t happen, but both clinched playoff berths when play resumed.
Following the lead of the NBA, all WNBA games Wednesday and Thursday were postponed. The games have been rescheduled for various points over the next two weeks.
Atlanta Dream (3-13)
Kaela Davis
Friday vs Minnesota (88-79 loss): DNP - CD
Sunday vs Los Angeles (84-79 loss): 1 minute, no stats
Season: 1 game, 1 minute, no stats
Notes: Davis signed a seven-day contract with the Dream on Monday, August 24. She was already in the WNBA quarantine protocol at the time and was able to join the Dream on August 27 - right in the midst of the player strike. Davis didn’t play against Minnesot and only saw a little over one minute of action against Los Angeles, playing the final 49.4 second of the first quarter and first 16 seconds of the second.
Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Indiana (8:00 pm), Thursday vs New York (7:00 pm), Saturday vs Las Vegas (6:00 pm)
Dallas Wings (6-10)
Allisha Gray
Tuesday vs Las Vegas (96-92 loss): 22 minutes (S), 5 points, 4 rebounds, assist, steal
Thursday vs New York: POSTPONED - rescheduled for September 13
Saturday vs Indiana (82-78 win): 35 minutes (S), 13 points 6 rebounds, 3 steals
Season: 16 games (10 starts), 24.1 minutes, 11.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals
Tyasha Harris
Tuesday vs Las Vegas (96-92 loss): 23 minutes, 13 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds
Thursday vs New York: POSTPONED - rescheduled for September 13
Saturday vs Indiana (82-78 win): 14 minutes, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Season: 15 games (1 start), 18.3 minutes, 6.7 points, 2.8 assists, 38.5% from three
Notes: The game against the Aces notwithstanding, Gray has been an invaluable calming influence on a very young Dallas team. When you watch the Wings play, you can tell when Gray is in the game because everything flows more smoothly.
Harris continues to be a little bit inconsistent, but her three-point shooting is impressive. She’s shooting at a better percentage than she ever did in college (she shot 38.4% as a senior).
Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs Los Angeles (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Friday vs Minnesota (8:00 pm), Sunday vs Washington (4:00 pm)
Indiana Fever (5-10)
Tiffany Mitchell
Tuesday vs Seattle (87-74 loss): DNP - Wrist
Thursday vs Chicago: POSTPONED - rescheduled for Monday, August 31
Saturday vs Dallas (82-78 loss): 30 minutes, 13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 11-12 FTs
Season: 12 games (11 starts), 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 94.6 FT%
Notes: Mitchell missed three games with a right wrist injury and then came off the bench in her return. Her shot was off, as she went 1-8, but she made up for it from the free throw line, going 11-12. Mitchell is second in league in free throw percentage this season at 94.6%, and she continues to post career-best numbers.
Remaining schedule this week: Monday vs Chicago (6:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Tuesday vs Atlanta (8:00 pm), Thursday vs Phoenix (10:00 pm), Saturday vs Connecticut (4:00 pm)
Las Vegas Aces (12-3)
A’ja Wilson
Tuesday vs Dallas (96-92 win: 31 minutes (S), 26 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 12-12 FTs
Thursday vs Seattle: POSTPONED - rescheduled for September 13
Saturday vs New York (80-63 win): 31 minutes (S), 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks, 3 steals
Season: 15 games (15 starts), 30.9 minutes, 20.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.7 assists, 1.7 steals
Notes: You know the drill: Wilson is second in the league in scoring, third in blocks, fifth in rebounding, and second in efficiency, She’s the only player in the top five in each category. She has attempted the most free throws in the league, and has made (88) more than the next player has attempted (Alyssa Thomas, 87 attempts). MVP-type numbers. But how about that defense? Her block numbers are more impressive when you consider she had just one block in the Aces’ first five games. Since then she is averaging 2.5 blocks per game, which would lead the league, and is top 30 in steals.
Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Phoenix (10:00 pm), Thursday vs Connecticut (8:00 pm), Saturday vs Atlanta (6:00 pm)
Los Angeles Sparks (12-3)
Te’a Cooper
Wednesday vs Minnesota: POSTPONED - rescheduled for Monday, August 31
Friday vs Connecticut (80-76 win): 21 minutes, 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists
Sunday vs Atlanta (84-79 win): 13 minutes, 7 points
Season: 13 games, 15.8 minutes, 6.6 points, 1.8 assists, 1.1 rebounds
Notes: The Sparks became the third team to clinch a playoff berth. Cooper had one of her best games against Connecticut, and then was relatively quiet against Atlanta. Still, she’s providing a nice spark (no pun intended) off the bench for one of the WNBA’s top three teams.
Remaining schedule this week: Monday vs Minnesota (10:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Wednesday vs Dallas (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network)), Friday vs Seattle (10:00 pm), Sunday vs Chicago (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network)
Minnesota Lynx (10-5)
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan
Wednesday vs Los Angeles: POSTPONED - rescheduled for Monday, August 31
Friday vs Atlanta (88-79 win): 17 minutes, 5 points, 6 rebounds
Sunday vs Phoenix (83-79 loss): 12 minutes, 6 points, 4 rebounds, assist, steal
Season: 14 games, 11.9 minutes, 3.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.5 blocks
Notes: Herbert Harrigan’s minutes continue to fluctuate game-to-game, but she is still producing, and is rebounding better. The Lynx, with all their roster turmoil, have to be one of the Wubble’s surprise teams.
Remaining schedule this week: Monday vs Los Angeles, (10:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Wednesday vs Chicago (7:00 pm), Friday vs Dallas (8:00 pm, Sunday vs Seattle (6:00 pm)
Washington Mystics (4-11)
Alaina Coates
Wednesday vs Atlanta: POSTPONED - rescheduled for September 13
Friday vs Phoenix (94-72 loss): 12 minutes, 2 points
Sunday vs Connecticut (76-63 loss): 4 minutes, rebound
Season: 15 games, 9.9 minutes, 2.3 points, 2.7 rebounds
Notes: Coates had a good week last week, but not so much this week. At this point Washington is just playing out the schedule and has started experimenting with the roster.
Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs Seattle (10:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Friday vs Chicago (7:00 pm), Sunday vs Dallas (4:00 pm)