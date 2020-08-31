It was a wild week in the Wubble with postponed games and the return of Kaela Davis, but you can still count on A’ja Wilson. The highly anticipated game between the Aces and Storm didn’t happen, but both clinched playoff berths when play resumed.

Following the lead of the NBA, all WNBA games Wednesday and Thursday were postponed. The games have been rescheduled for various points over the next two weeks.

Atlanta Dream (3-13)

Kaela Davis

Friday vs Minnesota (88-79 loss): DNP - CD

Sunday vs Los Angeles (84-79 loss): 1 minute, no stats

Season: 1 game, 1 minute, no stats

Notes: Davis signed a seven-day contract with the Dream on Monday, August 24. She was already in the WNBA quarantine protocol at the time and was able to join the Dream on August 27 - right in the midst of the player strike. Davis didn’t play against Minnesot and only saw a little over one minute of action against Los Angeles, playing the final 49.4 second of the first quarter and first 16 seconds of the second.

Remaining schedule this week: Tuesday vs Indiana (8:00 pm), Thursday vs New York (7:00 pm), Saturday vs Las Vegas (6:00 pm)

Dallas Wings (6-10)

Allisha Gray

Tuesday vs Las Vegas (96-92 loss): 22 minutes (S), 5 points, 4 rebounds, assist, steal

Thursday vs New York: POSTPONED - rescheduled for September 13

Saturday vs Indiana (82-78 win): 35 minutes (S), 13 points 6 rebounds, 3 steals

Season: 16 games (10 starts), 24.1 minutes, 11.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals

Tyasha Harris

Tuesday vs Las Vegas (96-92 loss): 23 minutes, 13 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds

Thursday vs New York: POSTPONED - rescheduled for September 13

Saturday vs Indiana (82-78 win): 14 minutes, 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Season: 15 games (1 start), 18.3 minutes, 6.7 points, 2.8 assists, 38.5% from three

Notes: The game against the Aces notwithstanding, Gray has been an invaluable calming influence on a very young Dallas team. When you watch the Wings play, you can tell when Gray is in the game because everything flows more smoothly.

Harris continues to be a little bit inconsistent, but her three-point shooting is impressive. She’s shooting at a better percentage than she ever did in college (she shot 38.4% as a senior).

Remaining schedule this week: Wednesday vs Los Angeles (8:00 pm, CBS Sports Network), Friday vs Minnesota (8:00 pm), Sunday vs Washington (4:00 pm)