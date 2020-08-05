Here's a look at how those players are doing before classes start later this month.

There are a handful of players playing in summer leagues with some standout performances.

The Gamecocks' 2020 season might have gotten cut short, but that doesn't mean a few players aren't getting some reps in this summer.

Stats as of Tuesday afternoon.

Brady Allen is hitting .281/.424/.391 with 17 RBI this summer for the Lexington County Blowfish in the Coastal Plain League. He's leading the team with 17 walks entering his junior season at South Carolina.

After seeing his freshman season end before it really began, Brennan Milone is on a power surge with the Blowfish, hitting .384/.439/.814 while leading the team with nine home runs and 31 runs batted in this summer. He's leading the league in homers and is second in RBI.

Wes Clarke, another Blowfish is continuing to play really well in the summer after taking a big step forward as a sophomore. This summer in the CPL he's hitting .414/.532/.724 with three home runs and 14 RBI. He's tied for the team lead with two triples.

The Gamecocks also have three pitchers on the Blowfish this summer in Brett Kerry, Andy Peters and incoming freshman Will Sanders.

Kerry continues to perform, making four starts with a 3.24 ERA in 16.2 innings pitched and a .237 batting average against. He's struck out 15 to just four walks.

Peters, after missing a little bit of time this summer, has made a handful of appearances out of the bullpen and is 1-1 with a save in five innings. He's sporting a 3.60 ERA and a .211 batting average against. He's walked just three hitters with 10 strikeouts.

Sanders, a top 100 prospect coming to school, is 1-1 with a 9.60 ERA, 13 strikeouts and 10 walks.

A few other players are in the Coastal Plain League with incoming junior college utility player David Mendham hitting .345/.463/.455 with six RBI for the Savanah Bananas. He's walked 12 times and struck out 17. Mendham earned conference player of the week honors hitting .629/.750/.923 this week with four RBI.

RJ Dantin has pitched 8.1 innings out of the bullpen for Savanah, going 1-0 with a 10.80 ERA and 12 strikeouts to 14 walks.

Colin Burgess is hitting .264/.344/.377 with eight RBI and six walks this summer with the La Crosse Loggers (Northwoods League). He's only struck out once this summer.

Jeff Heinrich is playing this summer with the Rockford Rivets, hitting .339/.417/.613 with three home runs and 19 RBI.



Another guy who played in the Northwoods League but isn't right now is Braylen Wimmer, who hit .429/.500/.571 with three strikeouts in seven games.

Incoming freshman Brandon Fields finished the regular season for the Sanford River Cats hitting .265/.469/.441 and was second on the team in on-base percentage and had the third-highest OPS at .910. He was first on the team in runs at 15 and stolen bases at 10.

Junior college pitcher CJ Weins has started two games for the Joliette Dirtbags with a 1.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts to just seven walks.



Julian Bosnic and Josiah Sightler are also playing summer ball with the Sarasota Tigers and Edenton Steamers, respectively, but those stats aren't readily available.