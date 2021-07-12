Gamecocks in the WNBA: Week 8

Up next: Gray will participate in the Olympics as part of USA Basketball’s 3x3 team. Harris is off for the month.

Notes: The Wings had a chance to go into the break with momentum, but instead they lost all three games. The good news is the long break erases all that negative momentum and gives them a chance to regroup and reassess. That includes Harris, who barely played against New York but was productive against Minnesota and Las Vegas.

Notes: Individually, Gray had a good week. She seems to have found her groove completely after the disruption caused by her participation in the 3x3 Olympic qualifying tournament. There has to be concern over how quickly she will be able to get back to this level of play after the Olympics.

The WNBA season is now on a roughly one-month hiatus for the Olympics. The break begins with an All-Star game on Wednesday, July 14, at 7:00 pm eastern on ESPN. The game will be a matchup between USA Basketball and Team WNBA, composed of All-Stars not on the national team. Games will resume August 15 with all 12 teams in action.

Indiana Fever (4-16)

Tiffany Mitchell

Friday vs New York (82-69 win): 25 minutes (start), 10 points, rebound, assist

Sunday at Atlanta (79-68 win): 27 minutes (start), 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists

Season: 20 games (17 starts), 25.9 mpg, 11.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 1.8 apg

Notes: Somehow, despite all logic, Indiana is the team that takes momentum into the break: the Fever take the second-longest winning streak in the league - three games - into the break. Against Atlanta, Mitchell put up an unusual stat line: scoring 14 points on two baskets. She was also 10-11 from the line. In that game, Mitchell also moved into fourth place on the Fever’s all-time scoring list with 1,671 points.

Up next: Mitchell has the month off.

Las Vegas Aces (15-6)

A’ja Wilson

Wednesday vs Phoenix (99-90 loss): 42 minutes (start), 25 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists, steal

Friday vs Minnesota (77-67 loss): 30 minutes (start), 13 points, 6 rebounds, 3 blocks, assist

Sunday at Dallas (95-79 win): 34 minutes (start), 22 points, 13 rebounds, 8 ssists, 3 blocks

Season: 21 games (21 starts), 32.5 mpg, 19.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.3 bpg, 91.3 FT%

Notes: The Aces had a bumpy week, losing consecutive games for the first time in nearly two years, but Wilson continues to be spectacular. She nearly recorded her first career triple-double against Dallas and tied her career-high with eight assists. Wilson had seven assists going into the fourth quarter, but the lopsided score may have been her worst enemy.

Up next: Wilson will join USA Basketball. She will participate in the All-Star game and then in the Olympics.

Seattle Storm (16-5)

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Season: 1 game, 1.0 mpg, no stats

Notes: Herbert Harrigan will miss the remainder of the season due to pregnancy, the Storm announced on May 27. In a statement released by the team, Herbert Harrigan said, “I’m excited to announce that I am expecting! I’m very much looking forward to motherhood and starting a family with my boyfriend, Stanford. While I am disappointed to miss the 2021 WNBA season, I appreciate the supportive environment the Storm family has provided for me. I will be cheering on the Storm from the sidelines and wish the whole organization great success this season. See you next year!!”