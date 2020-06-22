Gamecocks in top three for talented Louisiana WR
Talented Louisiana wide receiver Keon Coleman included the South Carolina Gamecocks football program in his top three on Monday.
The 6-foot-4, 188-pounder, who's been recruited primarily by potential position coach Joe Cox, listed Kansas, Oklahoma, and South Carolina as his top three via a Twitter post.
As a junior, Coleman caught 35 passes for 1,200 yards and 22 touchdowns. Rivals.com ranks him as a high three-star prospect.
I came a long way but not as far as I’m finna be🚶🏾♂️..... #top3 edit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/3EpZSa5AGB— 4⭐️Keon(QUICK 6) Coleman (@keoncoleman6) June 22, 2020