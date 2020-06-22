 South Carolina Gamecocks football: Louisiana WR Keon Coleman has Gamecocks in top three
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-22 14:47:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Gamecocks in top three for talented Louisiana WR

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

Talented Louisiana wide receiver Keon Coleman included the South Carolina Gamecocks football program in his top three on Monday.

The 6-foot-4, 188-pounder, who's been recruited primarily by potential position coach Joe Cox, listed Kansas, Oklahoma, and South Carolina as his top three via a Twitter post.

As a junior, Coleman caught 35 passes for 1,200 yards and 22 touchdowns. Rivals.com ranks him as a high three-star prospect.

Keon Coleman South Carolina Gamecocks football
Louisiana product Keon Coleman, a priority WR target for the Gamecock football staff, has Carolina in his top three (Rivals.com)
Get the inside scoop on Gamecock athletics and discuss with other Carolina fans!
Get the inside scoop on Gamecock athletics and discuss with other Carolina fans!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}