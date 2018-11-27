South Carolina freshman Jaycee Horn, arguably the Gamecocks' best defensive back this season, is still nursing an ankle injury and his status for Saturday's matchup with Akron is up in the air, head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday.

"Jaycee Horn was in a boot today, but still may get him for Saturday; we'll see how that goes," Muschamp said. "In pregame Saturday night (at Clemson), just didn't feel good about pressing off and such, so still got an opportunity to get him back. Other than that from the game, should be good to go."



With a continuous streak of injuries in the secondary, junior running back A.J. Turner, also a standout special teams performer, is taking reps at the nickelback position in practice this week.

"A.J. is a guy that on special teams, you really see that instinctively him being able to make plays and field blocks and is a good tackler and good space player," Muschamp said. "He has the ability to be a good man-coverage guy. He's a good athlete so we're going to give him an opportunity to play on the defensive side of the ball this week."

Muschamp said during his Sunday teleconference that he expects to get freshman defensive tackle J.J. Enagbare back this week after he missed the Clemson game with a concussion.

Muschamp announced Sunday night that junior BUCK Danny Fennell will be out until at least the spring with a torn ACL injury.

Eldridge Thompson, OrTre Smith, Jovaughn Gwyn, Jamyest Williams, Javon Charleston are all out for the year with J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey both dealing with long-term injuries.

Bryson Allen-Williams and Jaylin Dickerson are expected out until the team's bowl game. D.J. Wonnum had surgery on his ankle and Muschamp said Saturday the team is hopeful to get him back for the team's bowl game.