The match-up between Angel Reese and Aliyah Boston is drawing national attention. For a lot of people, it will be the game within the game when No. 3 LSU travels to No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday afternoon in a battle between the last two undefeated teams in the country. Reese and Boston are two of the most dominant post players in the country, coming in at or near the top of several major SEC statistical categories.

But out on the perimeter is where the game really might lie, particularly in South Carolina’s ability to slow down LSU guard Alexis Morris. She has scored in double-figures in six of LSU’s last seven games, including a 22-point outburst on 8-of-11 shooting in LSU’s most recent game.

“That one scares me,” Dawn Staley said on Friday. “She’s efficient, she can create her own shot, she’s able to facilitate. She’s been in this league a very long time, and she knows it. She’s just good.”

Morris is second behind Reese in both points and minutes for the Tigers, averaging 31.4 minutes per game and 14 points. Where she really makes the difference for LSU is from beyond the arc, currently shooting at a 38.9 percent clip from 3-point range. Like all outside shooters she has streaky tendencies, but she is one of the toughest players in the country to slow down if she finds the hot hand.

Against Missouri she was a perfect 5-of-5 on her 3-point shots, and a 4-of-7 performance at Arkansas helped LSU surge through its conference opener. Even two weeks ago against Georgia, a game in which she scored just three points in the first three quarters, Morris heated up just in time with a dozen points down the stretch to help the Tigers erase a 59-50 fourth quarter deficit and win in overtime.

“She’s very, very efficient,” Staley said. “Her production scares me, because there’s really no flaws in her game. She finds the right people, she makes the right decision and she can flat out shoot the basketball.”

It will have to be a defense-by-committee approach for South Carolina to slow her down, but the assignment could mostly fall on Brea Beal. The Naismith Defensive Player of the Year watch list guard got in early foul trouble last Sunday at UConn, but managed to stay the course and provide an invaluable defensive presence for the Gamecocks in the second half.

Bracketing Morris out of a game goes beyond just contesting her looks or trying to take away air space on 3-point attempts. She is also a deadly passer, a way for her to stay locked into games even when the shooting touch is off. Morris is currently averaging 4.5 assists per game, while no other LSU player is even at 2.5. When she missed all of her 3-point shot attempts against Auburn, she dished out 10 assists. When she went 2-of-8 from deep against Vanderbilt, she dropped a dozen dimes.

Boston and Reese are going to be under the microscope straight from the tip-off. The battle in the paint will have attention from all corners of the women’s basketball world, and it may well end up tipping the scales in National Player of the Year voting.

But if South Carolina can find a way to keep Morris under wraps, it might force LSU into more one-dimensional basketball. And against a South Carolina team loaded with depth and contrasting styles, it might be the key to winning this season’s ultimate showdown.

“I think she’s one of those quick, crafty guards,” Beal said. “She’s a three-level scorer. She’s very talented, so I think all of our guards on our team have to be ready for that. We’re going to switch and interchange throughout their team, so I think we all have to be prepared.”

****************************************************************************************

For more information on this story, South Carolina women's basketball updates, live threads during games and some much, subscribe to the insider's forum.



