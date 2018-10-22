Ticker
Gamecocks' kick off time against Ole Miss announced

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral.com
Beat Writer
South Carolina will have an early-morning kickoff when it hits the road again in two weeks.

The Gamecocks' Nov. 3 game against Ole Miss will kick off at noon on the East Coast, 11 a.m. in Oxford against the Rebels. It will be televised on the SEC Network.

It's the Gamecocks' second early game of the season so far with the first coming a few weeks ago at home against Missouri.

This is the first matchup between these teams since 2009, a 16-10 Gamecock win in Williams-Brice.

South Carolina (3-3, 2-3 SEC) is coming off its bye week while Ole Miss lost 31-16 at home to Auburn Saturday.

While Ole Miss is on a bye this weekend, the Gamecocks host Tennessee in their final SEC home game of the season this Saturday. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

