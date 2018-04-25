GamecockCentral.com

What a difference a week makes, as the Gamecocks are on a four-game winning streak and are playing their way into a conversation for an at-large berth with some work still left to do.

A week ago, South Carolina was coming off back-to-back series losses and a midweek lost to Presbyterian, struggling to keep pace for a NCAA Tournament berth.

“Right now I think this is as hot as we’ve been all year and confident in the clubhouse. I think that’s encouraging,” Jonah Bride said. “We’re playing some really good baseball the last few games. I think if we can continue to play that the last stretch we have, I think we’ll be looking really good.”

The Gamecocks (24-17, 9-9 SEC) have skyrocketed up 19 spots in the RPI, up to 50 now heading into a big weekend against a top 25 Vanderbilt team.

In the jam-packed SEC standings, the Gamecocks are currently one game back from second place in the East at 9-9 with the Commodores and Georgia, who swept South Carolina at 10-8.

Now’s the time of the year, with just four weekends left in-conference, where series start to mean a lot in terms of postseason berths and seeding for the SEC Tournament.

The standard for SEC teams making the NCAA Tournament is 15-15 in the conference, and a win or two in the tournament could go a long way as well. South Carolina, currently in the middle of the pack in the SEC, would need to go 6-6 down the stretch to finish .500.

“We’re never going to totally ignore those standings. Standings are part of our job,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “You need to be in a position to give yourself a chance to be in the postseason. We understand what our standings mean.”

Right now, they’re part of D1Baseball’s “Next Five” out of the tournament right now with four more SEC series left to go against teams predicted to be in the NCAA Tournament.

In terms of RPI, all four opponents—Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Missouri and Texas A&M—are in the top 25 currently with away series against the Commodores and Aggies on the horizon.

WarrenNolan.com predicts that South Carolina will finish with a 32-23 record and 15-15 in the conference.

“You just have lots of really good teams in the SEC and on any given night anyone can win,” Bride said. “We’ve seen that all season.”

With 12 SEC games and two midweek contests left, there really isn’t room for any error moving forward with still some work to do for a postseason berth.

“We have no more mulligans, and I told the team that yesterday,” Kingston said. “I see a team that understands what it takes, what our goal still is at this point and we’re trying to attack that.”