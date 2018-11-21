Then, something clicked a few weeks ago and the offense has been firing on all cylinders early with the Gamecocks hoping it continues heading to Clemson this weekend.

The Gamecocks were in the middle of an offensive funk where they couldn’t move the ball consistently in the first half of games, so much so that Muschamp talked about restructuring practice to see if that would work.

About halfway through the season, Will Muschamp sounded desperate when trying to figure out why his team started so slow offensively.

“You get to a certain point where you have a little more confidence in what you are doing and I think our offensive staff has done a nice job,” Muschamp said. “We spend a lot of time talking about how we want to open the game and they have done a really good job on narrowing down some things and repping some things earlier in the week for our players to feel a comfort level and a confidence level in what they’re doing.”

Muschamp talked earlier in the season about installing the plays on the team’s first few drives, which are scripted, a day earlier to give some added time for players to learn the game plan.

Whatever the Gamecocks (6-4, 4-4 SEC) did, it worked.

Over the last three games, the offense is averaging 42.7 total points per game with 76 of their 128 points scored coming in the first half.

That will be put to the test this weekend against a Clemson defense ranked in the top five nationally in scoring defense, but the Gamecocks are confident they can put points on the board.

“I feel like we’re operating at a high level compared to past years,” Bryan Edwards said. “I feel like everybody on our offense is confident in what we can do and what Coach McClendon has us doing.”

Starting fast will be imperative this weekend against a defense that loves playing with a lead.

South Carolina hasn’t scored a first-half point in either of the last two meetings with the Tigers and hopes that changes come Saturday. That starts with the offense not shooting itself in the foot and falling behind against that defense.

“We just have to make plays. That’s the biggest thing looking back on it,” Turner said. “We can’t get down on ourselves, we can’t drop balls, we can’t fumble balls, we can’t not block our guys.”

Usually for an underdog playing against a top five team on the road, things have to fall absolutely perfect in a game to pull the upset.

But South Carolina doesn’t feel that way.

Starting fast would help grab some early momentum, but even if the Gamecocks can’t get out to a quick start they know there will be more opportunities to get back in the game.

“Everything’s not going to be perfect,” Edwards said. “That’s obviously the goal but things are going to happen. It’s all about who we respond to things and how we handle each situation.”