Kotsar, who struggled to finish around the rim last year, was silent for a second before taking a deep breath and answering.

He let out a little sigh as he sat down in the chair and flashed a smile while cracking jokes with a few local media. Then the topic of his sophomore season came up and the smile wiped away.

Maik Kotsar walked to the table in Birmingham with a small collection of media waiting around it as he prepared for his 20-minute session at SEC Media Days.

“I wasn’t happy with it. There’s a lot of experience I gained from it,” he said. “I think I got a lot better because of it. But no I wasn’t happy with it.”

Kotsar, who started every game last year for the Gamecocks in the frontcourt, was one of the better defenders on the team but struggled offensively.

After a 48.9 percent effective field goal percentage his freshman season, that dipped to 43.1 percent last year. Kotsar, who was near 50 percent from inside the arc his first year, shot just 44.4 percent as a sophomore.

Even he admitted it was a frustrating time for him as his role expanded but he’s hoping this season is different.

Kotsar spent the entire offseason working on his offensive game and he and head coach Frank Martin like the strides he’s made entering the season.

“I feel really confident right now, really comfortable with the ball and putting it on the floor,” Kotsar said. “There’s long ways to go but I feel like it’s the most comfortable I’ve been.”

One of the biggest reasons for it was the individual work he was able to put in outside of practice.

Martin said Kostar’s been more diligent in coming in outside of team-mandated practice times and putting in work.

He comes in when he can, he said and get in some work with the team managers, who will hold up pads to block his view of the rim so he can practice finishing inside without the benefit of a clean look.

It’s something he wanted to do but it came along with a challenge from his head coach.

“Frank challenged me to do that, but at the same time all throughout last year he kept emphasizing how we needed better leadership and how we need to get better,” Kotsar said. I took it on myself to get better.”

Kostar is somewhat of a jack-of-all-trades for the Gamecocks. Defensively, he’s able to cover four different positions and offensively, when he’s clicking, the former point guard can put the ball on the floor and help run the play.

But, despite the offseason work, Martin wants to credit a simple change into Kotsar’s physical appearance for the resurgence offensively.

“With Maik I had to reach deep into by 30 years to figure it out. It was all his hair,” he said, laughing. “He was so consumed with his hair coming in his eyes; he couldn’t see the rim. Now he got his haircut and the ball’s going in. It was a major coaching win.”

