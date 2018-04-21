GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina continued its recent run of impressive recruiting Saturday with a commitment from St. Matthews (S.C.) Calhoun County class of 2020 offensive guard Tyshawn Wannamaker.
"First I would like to thank God for this opportunity to extend my career at the University of South Carolina," Wannamaker said on Twitter. "I am committed and officially a Gamecock. #SpursUp."
The 6-foot-4, 316-pounder is not yet ranked by Rivals but is expected to be one of the top prospects in the state.
South Carolina is Wannamaker’s first reported offer.
Officially committed to the University of South Carolina🐔. #SpursUp 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/85n22MP0KL— S C O O T🦍 (@Scooot14) April 21, 2018