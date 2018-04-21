GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina continued its recent run of impressive recruiting Saturday with a commitment from St. Matthews (S.C.) Calhoun County class of 2020 offensive guard Tyshawn Wannamaker.

"First I would like to thank God for this opportunity to extend my career at the University of South Carolina," Wannamaker said on Twitter. "I am committed and officially a Gamecock. #SpursUp."

The 6-foot-4, 316-pounder is not yet ranked by Rivals but is expected to be one of the top prospects in the state.

South Carolina is Wannamaker’s first reported offer.