South Carolina has secured a commitment from a top 150 Rivals player in the 2025 class with today's announcement from Forward EJ Walker. Walker streamed his commitment on Instagram punctuating “I will be taking my talents to the University of South Carolina,” as he grabbed a hat from the podium at Lloyd Memorial High School.

Walker averaged a double-double last season with 16.9 PPG and 11.1 rebounds per game. The 6'8" 225 lb SF chose the Gamecocks over offers from Ohio State, Wisconsin, Purdue and other P5 schools.

Walker becomes the 3rd verbal commit for the 2025 class, joining 4-star social media favorite Eli Ellis from Hickory, NC, and in-state Forward Hayden Assemian from Powdersville High School.

Walker has shown the ability to score inside and also step out and make jump shots and gives a ton of flexibility offensively and defensively as a big man, a common theme we've seen from the 4 position for Lamont Paris during his time at South Carolina.