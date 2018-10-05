GamecockCentral.com

Peters fell in love with the program during his trip to Columbia and it ended with him committing to the Gamecocks Wednesday night.

Andy Peters spent about six hours this week with the South Carolina coaching staff on his visit, but he didn't need that long to know where he wanted to go to school.

"I knew right away, probably about two hours into the visit, I was like 'This is where I want to be; this is where I want to go to," Peters told GamecockCentral.

Peters, a right handed pitcher at John Logan Community College (Ill.), is one of the top junior college pitcher in the country.

Pitching coach Skylar Meade watched him pitch recently at a tournament and his recruitment to South Carolina started from there.

Peters said his recruitment took off quickly as of late and he took other visits to Tennessee and North Carolina before ultimately visiting Meade and the Gamecocks in Columbia and committing a day later.

One of the biggest selling points to him was the coaching staff and their "dedication to player development."

"Every baseball player wants to play at the highest level possible and I thought they have the best tools and coaching staff and facilities to offer the players, especially myself, to develop and get to that point," Peters said. "The coaching staff seems professional, knowledgeable and their dedication to player development was huge to me."

Peters started his career at Division II Maryville (Tenn.) College before transferring to John Logan where he could transfer to a Division I school without having to sit out a year.

A self-proclaimed late bloomer, Peters went from throwing in the mid-to-high 80s coming out of high school in the 2017 class to now sitting around 93 miles per hour now entering his second year out of high school.

He attributes that, in part to a growth spurt but also his pitching coach at Maryville teaching him how to pitch while also getting stronger.

"I thought that was good, but I didn't think it was good enough to at a Division II to make it to the next level," Peters said. "After about two or three months I started to get really high in velocity. I attribute that to the pitching coach there, my growth spurt there and finding the weight room on a consistent basis."

Peters will enroll with the 2019 class, so he is draft eligible this year. He's the first junior college pitcher added in this year's recruiting cycle and seventh pitcher in the Gamecocks' class.

He still hasn't been on campus for a game, but said even seeing the stadium empty on his visit was enough to know how amazing that atmosphere could be.

"When I went there it was an empty stadium but it was ridiculous to be standing in a stadium like that," he said. "I was thinking this isn't a college stadium. This is ridiculous and so cool and awesome. Then to be a part of a team to get that kind of support and backing at the highest level in the SEC."

