GamecockCentral.com

Chris Silva may have some company above the rims at Colonial Life Arena.

Winter Haven (Fla.) class of 2018 three-star wing Keyshawn Bryant committed to South Carolina Saturday night becoming Frank Martin's third pledge in two days.

"I chose the Gamecocks because I felt Coach Martin is the guy you want to be coached by," Bryant said. "He allows you to play your game, just respect him and listen and. most importantly, play defense -- you do those three things and you will be pretty good. He sees something in me in becoming a successful player one day, so I trust his words and stuck with the Gamecocks."

ALSO SEE: Inside the commitment - What does new commitment Keyshawn Bryant bring to the Gamecocks program?

The 6-foot-7, 184-pounder, who is known for his sky-flying dunks, chose the Gamecocks over offers from Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia, Kansas State, Memphis, Rutgers, South Florida, UCF and Wichita State.

Bryant was recruited to Carolina by assistant coach Bruce Shingler.

"Coach Shingler is the best," Bryant said. "He keeps it real with you and that’s what I like - nobody sugarcoats nothing with you there."

Bryant is ranked the No. 40 small forward in his class by Rivals.com.

He is the second commit of the day after George Washington guard Jair Bolden pledged to transfer to the program. Hartsville (S.C.) class of 2019 point guard Trae Hannibal committed to the Gamecocks on Friday.

