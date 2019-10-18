South Carolina landed local prospect Ja'Von Benson , adding him to its 2020 class after Benson made his decision official Friday afternoon on Twitter.

Frank Martin didn't have to look far for his latest commitment.

“When I told the coaching staff I committed, I was shocked. It’s like I’m really coming to this moment in my life," Benson told GamecockCentral. Not everybody’s blessed enough to get to that moment. Even saying I’m committed, I’m just thankful to have a scholarship to go to the next level. When I pressed the send button (on the tweet), it’s like taking a big deep breath.”

Also see: Benson's coach goes in-depth on what the Gamecocks are getting in his standout

His commitment comes a little over a month after his official visit to campus in early September which coincided with the football team's game against Alabama.

“They weren’t selling a dream. I had to respect that," he said. "That was one of the reason that led me to going there.”

While he was recruited primarily by Chuck Martin, the Gamecocks made it a staff-wide recruitment with Frank Martin spending a lot of time with Benson through the recruitment process.

“He was real. He didn’t sell me anything. He didn’t sell me on any dreams. He was like, ‘Man, I’m not going to promise you any playing time or this or that, but I will promise you if you come here you’ll leave with a degree,'" Benson said. "He was keeping it real. A lot of coaches were saying you can come here and play right away. It’s not always about that. it’s a big part for certain people, but it’s not all about that.”

Also see: Notes from Thursday's baseball scrimmage

He joins Patrick Iriel as the other commitment, with both guys coming from the Columbia area. Benson is a two-time state champion out of Ridge View High School while Iriel plays at AC Flora.

Both played on the same AAU team this summer and Benson also played previously with current Gamecock freshman Trae Hannibal.

“Patrick, I played with him the second half of the year with Upward Stars and we stayed in the same hotel room. The chemistry is going to be there with us,” he said. “Trae Hannibal, he’s real cool. I’ve known him for a minute or two with the Wolves. It’s going to be exciting.”

Also see: Insider scoop on this weekend's visitors

The 6-foot-8, 240-pound Benson picked up significant South Carolina interest this summer with the staff watching him play a few times over the summer after he unofficially visited in June before taking his official in September.

He picked up an offer from South Carolina at the beginning of August and didn't wait too long to accept it.

He chose South Carolina over College of Charleston.

Benson averaged 10 points and just shy of nine rebounds for Ridge View last season playing with Rivals150 player Malcolm Wilson. He received interest from schools like Clemson, College of Charleston and N.C. State.