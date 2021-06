South Carolina has its first commitment in the 2022 class.

The Gamecocks added a pledge from guard Zachary Davis out of Demark Olar South Carolina, he officially announced on Twitter.

He’s a 6-foot-8 guard who was off to a very strong summer, and was recruited by new assistant Brian Steele.

He visited campus Monday and picked up and offer and didn’t wait long to pull the trigger.

Davis is the first member of South Carolina’s class.