Gamecocks Land First Commitment of 2024 Class, And He's A Good One
I caught up with 2024 Four-Star QB Dante Reno right after his most recent visit with the Gamecocks, and I could tell by that conversation that things might be wrapping up soon for the 6'1" Pro-Style signal-caller. Reno made it official today, following up Coach Shane Beamer's late-night #welcomehome on Wednesday, June 15th (we have an ongoing counter here by the way) by announcing his intentions to join South Carolina's program as a part of the 2024 class. It's always good to lock in a 4-Star talent at QB so early on so that it can signal to other recruits that the class is being built with a strong foundation, and so Reno himself can begin "peer recruiting" on social media and at camps/visits, something Reno has already been doing, by all accounts.
With Reno, the Gamecocks are getting a QB that has all the tools, physically and mentally. He's the son of Yale Coach Tony Reno, which has helped elevate his football IQ beyond his years, and that should only improve over time. Physically, he can make all the throws, and from multiple arm angles. During his Sophomore campaign, Reno threw for 2,507 yards and 27 TDs with a solid 66% completion percentage while leading his Loomis Chaffee team to the Class A New England prep school championship, the first in the program's history. An important parallel emerges when you consider that Reno could be part of a class that attempts to break through the glass ceilings that South Carolina has bumped up against, both in the SEC and nationally, throughout their history. After watching his Sophomore film (posted below) it is clear that the Gamecocks are getting a confident passer, who can thread the ball into tight windows, and hit out routes on a rope (as evidenced by the first three passes on the film). While he has a strong arm, there are several instances where he shows the touch to hit a receiver over the top and let him run to a spot where only he can get the football. He's also shown an impressive ability to throw on the run, something that will be essential as he faces the toughest defensive fronts in the SEC at the next level. There's plenty more for folks to observe in his 16-minute highlight reel, and honestly, the whole thing is full of big plays, which tells you everything you need to know about his potential.
Will The Gamecocks Take Two QBs?
What remains to be seen now that Reno has committed is whether or not South Carolina will continue to pursue former in-state QB turned IMG player Jayden Bradford. It is entirely possible that Bradford will want to give other schools a look now that Reno has committed, but if South Carolina does try to land both, it seems that Reno isn't too worried about the possibility. When I interviewed him last week he had this to say about Bradford: "He's a great kid and has a great family. I got to meet his parents. It was a great interaction that we had, it was good to throw with him...We had a good time...Competition is always a great thing. I mean it was cool to see the way he threw the ball and the way I threw the ball. I mean competition always makes you better, so (him being recruited) doesn't really matter to me."
Another interesting factor is whether Reno could potentially reclassify. As of right now, Reno remains in the 2024 class. But he is contemplating the option of reclassifying to 2023.
