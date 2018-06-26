GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina's recruiting class is now full.

With their last available scholarship in this year's class, the Gamecocks added a big piece to the 2018 team with the commitment of four-star guard AJ Lawson, he announced on Twitter Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-6 shooting guard was originally part of the 2019 class but reclassified and immediately took visits to South Carolina and a few other schools.

He most recently played for Team Canada in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship, where he averaged 14.8 points and shot almost 59 percent from the field.

After choosing South Carolina over Creighton and Tulane, Lawson becomes the seventh member of this year's class and the fifth freshman to commit.

He'll join freshmen Jermaine Couisnard, TJ Moss, Keyshawn Bryant and Alazno Frink along with transfer Jair Bolden and graduate transfer Tre Campbell in this year's class.

Lawson's commitment also takes the 13th scholarship on the team, meaning the Gamecocks are using every available scholarship this year.