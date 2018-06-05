Hinesville (Ga.) Bradwell Institute class of 2019 three-star running back Kevin Harris started the day with an outstanding workout at South Carolina's camp and ended the day committed to the Gamecocks.

Checking in at 5-foot-11, 229 pounds, Harris ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash and a 4.1-second shuttle during the first day of the Will Muschamp Camp Tuesday to land an offer.

"The school really showed a lot of interest in me and I worked out very well today," Harris told GamecockCentral.com. "It all just happened."



Harris was recruited by running backs coach Bobby Bentley.



"He's a great coach and I look forward to playing for him. He's a great person as well."



Harris is the No. 15 commitment to the Gamecocks' 2019 class and the first running back pledge.

What will the Peach State standout bring to the USC program?

"I'm going to bring my ability to break tackles and my strength to get me in the end zone," Harris said. "I'm going to improve on my speed."



Carolina's recruiting has been on a tear as the Gamecocks have landed five commits since May 24.

*** Not a subscriber? Get complete, in-depth coverage on your Gamecocks by subscribing to Gamecock Central today! ***