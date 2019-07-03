The Gamecocks landed a late 2019 commitment from high school catcher Colin Burgess today, a few days after hosting him on a visit.

Baseball coaches never stop recruiting, and usually it leads to a few late great finds in each class, and that's exactly what happened with South Carolina.

Burgess was originally committed to Wichita State but was granted his release from the Shockers after a coaching change and quickly found his way to South Carolina after that.



He's an incredibly good defensive catcher and should be able to spell Luke Berryhill next season, who caught almost all of the team's 55 games last year as a redshirt sophomore.

As a senior he slashed .388/.494/.697 with nine homers and 29 RBI as he and Tates Creek (Ky.) High School won the state title.

This is the fourth pick up for the Gamecocks since June 19 with two utility graduate transfers, Dallas Beaver and Bryant Bowen committing recently and adding outfielder Anthony Amicangelo earlier today

Unlike those two players, who only have one year of eligibility left, Burgess will be a freshman next year and have five years to play his four years of eligibility starting in the spring.

Burgess is considered the No. 98 catcher in the 2019 class by PerfectGame and Prep Baseball Report has him as the tenth-best prospect out of Kentucky.

The Gamecocks now have a 20-man recruiting class but two of those—Tyler Callihan and Ivan Johnson—have signed with professional contracts with James Nix having agreed to terms with the Houston Astros and expected to sign as well.

This is what the Gamecocks' 2019 class looks right now with those expected to enroll:

Freshmen: C, Jax Cash; C, Colin Brugess; INF, Brennan Milone; LHP, RJ Dantin; LHP Will McGregor; RHP, Brett Thomas; RHP, Trey Tujetsch; SS, Braylen Wimmer

Junior college: INF, Jeff Heinrich; INF, Shane Shifflett; OF, Noah Myers; RHP, Thomas Farr; RHP, Brannon Jordan; RHP Andy Peters; OF, Anthony Amicangelo

Grad transfers: Dallas Beaver, utility; Bryant Bowen, utility