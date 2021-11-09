Gamecocks land N.C. wing right before signing day

South Carolina's 2022 men's basketball recruiting class just got a little bit bigger.

The Gamecocks landed wing Daniel Hankins-Sanford right before the start of the early signing period, announcing his commitment on Instagram Tuesday afternoon.

Hankins-Sanford was offered by South Carolina in early October, came down for his official visit this weekend for Homecoming and committed afterwards before the signing period started.

The 6-foot-6 wing touts offers from Tennessee, Charlotte, South Florida, NC A&T, Mercer, Radford, East Carolina, Murray State and others.

Brian Steele was the assistant in charge of his recruitment.

Hankins-Sanford averaged 21.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and two blocks a game last season for Chambers (N.C.) High School, shooting 61 percent from the field and 36 percent from three on 33 attempts.

He becomes the second commitment in the class, joining in-state guard Zach Davis out of Denmark Olar (S.C.) High School.

The early signing period for basketball begins Nov. 10 and runs for a week, through Nov. 17.