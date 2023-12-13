One of the hardest hit rooms for the 2023-24 portal period for the Gamecocks was definitely the WR room, though it could be argued outside of Antwane Wells Jr., most of the production was replaceable. We'll see who it gets replaced by in the coming weeks, and also the development of talent already on the Gamecocks' roster, but Carolina added an intriguing piece today in Vandy transfer Jayden McGowan, who retweeted a post confirming he committed.

Originally from Laurens, SC, McGowan was looking to make a move back home and the Gamecocks were happy to oblige for the speedy WR who projects to play a similar role that Ahmarean Brown played the last few years. McGowan has put together 80 catches for 836 yards across his first two seasons with the Commodores and has shown a knack for making big plays, with a 75-yard catch in 2022 and a 50-yard catch this past season.

He also showed some potential as a weapon on the ground, with a combined 32 carries for 160 yards across the last two seasons, and he has some limited experience at the college level in returning punts as well. While it's unlikely McGowan could develop to me a #1 WR at this level, the former HS track star runs a sub-4.4 40-yard dash and was 2 time SC state champion in the 100-meter dash. It's obvious McGowan certainly can make things happen when he gets space to work in the open field and will fit in nicely to a WR room seeking to rebuild its identity.

McGowan should have 3 years to play 2 left on his eligibility and should find himself immediately on the two deep. The Gamecocks almost certainly will still attempt to sign at least 3-4 more WRs in this portal cycle to go along with some talented underclassmen left on the depth chart, the most intriguing of which is of course another track star, Nyckoles Harbor.



