GamecockCentral.com

University of South Carolina junior linebacker T.J. Brunson is one of 106 players nominated for the The Wuerffel Trophy, it was announced today.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service," is presented annually at the All Sports Association’s Awards Banquet in Fort Walton Beach.

Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel from the University of Florida, the Wuerffel Trophy is awarded to the FBS player that best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Brunson, a 6-1, 240-pounder from Columbia’s Richland Northeast High School, was named to Athlon Sports’ 2018 pre-season second-team All-SEC unit. He was second on the team in tackles in 2017 and owns 100 career tackles in his first two seasons as a Gamecock.

Nominations for the Wuerffel Trophy are made by the respective universities' Sports Information Department and will close on October 12.

A current list of nominees can be found at www.wuerffeltrophy.org beginning on August 1. Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 1 and finalists will be announced on November 19.The formal announcement of the 2018 recipient will be made at the National Football Foundation's press conference in New York City on December 4.

The presentation of the 2018 Wuerffel Trophy will occur at the 50th All Sports Association Awards Banquet on February 15, 2019 in Fort Walton Beach.

