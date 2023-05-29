The bracket is set, and South Carolina baseball now has the road to Omaha laid out.

After somewhat surprisingly earning a regional hosting bid despite going just 5-13 over their final 18 games, the Gamecocks learned who will be coming to Founders Park for the first full-capacity regional in Columbia since 2016.

The three opponents this weekend will be No. 2 seed Campbell Camels, No. 3 seed NC State Wolfpack and Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

Up first for the Gamecocks in the double-elimination bracket will be Central Connecticut State on Friday. Coach Charlie Hickey's Blue Devils won the Northeast Conference Tournament. Central Connecticut State has played two games in an SEC stadium this season, losing to LSU in both games by a combined score of 39-4.

"We've got to make educated decisions," Mark Kingston said about setting up his pitching rotation for the weekend. "We're going to have to dig in there on Central Connecticut State and see exactly what they're about, what their strengths and weaknesses are. Are they right-handed, are they left-handed? But we're going to make decisions that help us win the regional, not just one game."

On Saturday the Gamecocks will play one of the teams from Friday's Campbell vs. NC State game, taking on the winner if they beat Central Connecticut State and the loser if they fall on Friday.

Campbell felt like they deserved to host after winning the Big South and finishing with an RPI of 13. Junior righty Cade Kuehler went 8-0 with 2.82 ERA for the Camels. Kuehler is expected to be an early round draft pick.

D1Baseball had third seed NC State as one of its last four teams in the field. The Wolfpack finished 13-16 in the ACC but were saved by a strong RPI of 23 and strength of schedule of 21.

"Our message was just to treat it as a new season, " Ethan Petry said. "Just draw everything blank and be ready to work hard this week, and get everything done."

Looking ahead to a potential super regional match-up, the Columbia regional is paired with the Florida regional consisting of the Gators, Florida A&M, UConn and Texas Tech. If Florida advances from that regional the Gamecocks will travel to Gainesville for their super regional the weekend of Jun. 9-12 with a trip to Omaha on the line, while any of the other three teams would travel to Founders Park if they pulled off an upset over the 1 Gators.

First pitch times and broadcast information for the weekend will be released later in the week.

"It's a new opening day," Kingston said. "We're going to prepare like it's opening day. We're going to clear their minds like it's opening day. We had a pretty good opening day this year, if you'll re-call. We're going to take that attitude. Anything that's happened up to this point with everyone in the country is meaningless, now it's all about how you play moving forward."





