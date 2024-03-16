Look, at some point, the bats are going to connect with runners in scoring position right? Right? Maybe. I think.

The story Saturday afternoon was a very familiar tune for anyone keeping up with South Carolina's start to the 2024 baseball season. After going 1-11 today with runners in scoring position, the Gamecocks are now just 9 for 67 in 4 losses vs. Clemson and Ole Miss. With the loss, the Gamecocks officially lose their SEC opening series, and move to 14-5 (0-2) on the season.

Despite an excellent batting day from Kennedy Jones (3-4 with a homer, a double, and 2 RBIs), who was moved up to the leadoff spot to try to jumpstart the Gamecocks' offense, and a .444 average today from the leadoff batters, South Carolina couldn't take advantage.

The biggest concern of the weekend is the combined 1-24 you've gotten from what you thought were your most dependable hitters in Dylan Brewer, Talmadge Lecroy, and All-Americans Ethan Petry and Cole Messina. The lone hit, a solo home run from Petry today, was certainly a temporary boost, but Petry has struck out in every other at-bat this weekend.

Some credit is due to Ole Miss' pitching staff, led by starter Liam Doyle, who struck out 10 batters in 5.1 innings on the way to 15 total strikeouts for the Gamecocks today, and now 26 strikeouts across the first two games of the series. The Ole Miss pitching staff has also done a nice job with limiting walks. After leading the country in walks earned heading into this series, South Carolina only got 3 today and have only walked 6 times all weekend at this point.

What felt like another close loss after solid pitching outings from Dylan Eskew and Ty Good for the Gamecocks got blown open when Ole Miss expanded their narrow 4-3 lead in the Bottom of the 8th to an insurmountable 12-3 deficit after things fell apart for South Carolina relievers Connor McCreery and Drake Quinn gave up 8 earned runs.

Next up: The Gamecocks will try to salvage a win and perhaps some pride in a Game 3 matchup at Ole Miss on Sunday at 2:30 EST.