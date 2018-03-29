GamecockCentral.com

The junior was scratched from last weekend’s start on the road at Georgia with tendinitis, snapping a streak of almost 30 straight regular season weekend starts, but his coaches are hopeful a new streak starts this weekend.

Last week was the first time Adam Hill didn’t pitch in a weekend series since his freshman year.

“We’re cautiously optimistic,” head coach Mark Kingston said. We’re still officially TBA right now but it’s looking better that he’ll have a chance to pitch for us. We still need to go through today in the training room and the mechanics of making sure he’s ready to go.”

Also see: Will Muschamp updates injuries during call-in show

Hill spent the last roughly seven days rehabbing and working on eliminating some of the soreness that caused him to miss that start, which turned into a two-run loss to the Bulldogs.

One of the biggest pieces of his work was just giving the arm a break. Through the first five weekends of the year he was up to 27.2 pitches, leading the team. So he was able to take a deep breath last week and rest up while also rehabbing in the training room.

“Every was something new. I was working with (trainer) Brainard (Cooper) on a lot of different things, exercises and different treatments,” Hill said. “I think rest was big factor too and taking a little time off. I think it was a good thing for me.”

Also see: Latest scoop on some basketball numbers, who fills the last 3 scholarships

While it’s still indefinite if Hill (2-2, 4.23 ERA) will indeed start the game, he says he’s “definitely doing everything in my power to be ready to go.”

Kingston said it’s not likely fans will see Hill pitch any other day other than Thursday, saying if he’s ready to go he’ll go in game one.

And if he does start, his journey into that No. 1 role will come full circle.

His first Friday-night start in the SEC came against Tennessee last season after Clarke Schmidt missed some time with a strained oblique.

Hill didn’t disappoint, throwing six innings and giving up a run while striking out five in a win over the Vols. It sparked a sweep that weekend and was one of the last times South Carolina won a conference series.

It also started a chain reaction that led to him getting more comfortable in that ace role.

“I threw pretty well and that was a good weekend for us,” Hill said. “We won all three that weekend. That was a really good experience for me getting out there on a Friday night getting on the road especially.”

Also see: More on kicking competition, which players are repping at defensive tackle

Although Hill will more than likely take the mound Thursday night, South Carolina is without three of their top five sluggers this weekend in what Kingston and Hill both said would be a tight series.

TJ Hopkins (hand), Noah Campbell (finger) and Madison Stokes (hamstring) are all out this weekend and are going to be evaluated as time goes on.

Stokes and Campbell aren’t expected to be out long, but Hopkins will likely miss two to three weeks.

“We’re in survival mode,” Kingston said. “We’re going to continue to fight ourselves out of this corner and going to try and get guys healthy and make the most out of what we have. And big picture mindset is we’re going to continue to build this thing.”

Game times

Thursday: 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Friday: 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Saturday: 2 p.m. on SEC Network

*all games will be called by Dave Neal and Chris Burke

Probable pitching matchups (South Carolina listed first)

Friday: TBA vs. LHP Garrett Crochet (2-2, 4.29 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Cody Morris (4-2, 5.04 ERA) vs. RHP Garrett Stallings (4-1, 2.55 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Ridge Chapman (1-3, 3.68 ERA) vs. RHP Will Neely (3-1, 2.95 ERA)