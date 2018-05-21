GamecockCentral.com

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas three-star linebacker Jahmar Brown will announce his college choice on Thursday, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder says.

The Gamecocks have targeted Brown for some time and he was in Columbia for South Carolina's spring game at the end of March.

Brown also holds an offer from hometown Miami, where he's been a priority recruit for the Canes, and has visited countless times.

Brown's other scholarship offers include: Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida, FAU, Kansas State, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, N.C. State, Northern Illinois, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pitt, USF, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCF and Virginia Tech.

