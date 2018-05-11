GamecockCentral.com

It's an important weekend not only for that, but for RPI boosting wins that could come with a series win over the Tigers (30-18, 9-15 SEC) after a 9-0 loss Wednesday.

The Gamecocks (28-20, 13-11 SEC) will host Missouri in the final home series of the year with Senior Day festivities taking place pregame Saturday.

After another loss in a midweek game, the Gamecocks are trying to bounce back and continue their solid play on SEC weekends that's helped launch them back into the NCAA Tournament discussion.

"Every time we've played poorly in the midweek, we've bounced back," head coach Mark Kingston said. "We just need to repeat it. That's the bottom line. For some reason we haven't played well in midweeks games but for a while now we've played good on the weekends."

Game times (all times Eastern): 7 p.m./4 p.m./1:30 p.m. (all games can be streamed on SEC Network Plus)

Probable pitching match-ups (South Carolina listed first):

Friday: RHP Logan Chapman (3-0, 4.72 ERA) vs. TJ Sikkema (3-5, 3.81 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Adam Hill (5-5, 4.58 ERA) vs. LHP Michael Plassmeyer (5-2, 2.79 ERA)

Sunday: RHP Cody Morris (6-3, 4.74 ERA) vs. TBA

Injury update: TJ Hopkins (back) has been very limited in what he can do in practice. He was evaluated yesterday in practice but no decision has been made on if he'll be available Friday night or the rest of the weekend.

He's listed as day-to-day.

If he's not able to go, Noah Campbell could be an option in the outfield as well. He played some left field during Wednesday's 9-0 loss to the College of Charleston.

Scouting Missouri: The Tigers are powered by their pitching, which comes to Columbia with a 3.83 staff ERA. They'll throw two strong left-handed pitchers to start the weekend, who've combined for 152 strikeouts this season.

Missouri comes in on a three-game losing streak and are 4-6 over their last six games.

"They've got some really good arms," Kingston said. "They're a pitching dominant team. Offense has some really good hitters as well but I think they generally win because they have good pitching."

In their own words:

Mark Kingston on the starting pitching: "Pitching needs to get better in all areas. Starting pitching, across the board we need better performances. we need to make sure we're helping them as much as possibly can be done. But if you look across the country, ERAs of NCAA tournament teams those ERAs are in the twos and threes. That's where we need to get to one way or another."

Mark Kingston on senior day: "They've been obviously important. We want them to go out with a good experience to end the year and have the chance for them to play some meaningful games, which we are down the stretch.

Those guys have been great. As a new coach coming into a program, the relationship can be very unique. It can be one of the coach feels like you're not going to be here a year from now so i'm not going to invest much time in you and the seniors can kind of feel the same way. There's been none of that here."