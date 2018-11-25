Will Muschamp announced Sunday night that Danny Fennell will be out until at least the spring with a torn ACL injury, making it

South Carolina will be without yet another defender for the remaining two games of the season.

"This year, it’s not necessarily the number of injuries it’s just all hit on one side of the ball. And it’s all hit at one position, and that’s the safety position unfortunately and the defensive end position," Muschamp said. "I don’t know if we had an inordinate amount of injuries," Muschamp said. "It’s been one side of the ball. Last year our offensive line got hit hard. For whatever reason it’s happened."

The junior BUCK and defensive end has played in all 11 games so far and racked up 29 tackles before injuring the ACL against Clemson.

Other than that, Muschamp said there are no other lingering injuries out of the Clemson game. Jaycee Horn and J.J. Enagbare, who both missed Saturday's game with injury, are expected back as well.

Eldridge Thompson, OrTre Smith, Jovaughn Gwyn, Jamyest Williams, Javon Charleston are all out for the year with J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey both dealing with long term injuries.

Bryson Allen-Williams and Jaylin Dickerson are expected out until the team's bowl game. D.J. Wonnum had surgery on his ankle and Muschamp said Saturday the team is hopeful to get him back for the team's bowl game.