In a high-scoring game, the #4 Vanderbilt Commodores were able to come out on top with a final score of 8-5 against the #6 South Carolina Gamecocks. The Gamecocks got off to a strong start in the first inning with Cole Messina doubling down the left field line, bringing in the first run of the game. Michael Braswell followed that up with a two-RBI single to right field, extending their lead to 3-0. The Commodores responded in the third inning with back-to-back home runs by Schreck and Bulger, bringing them within one run. In the bottom of the fifth inning, a wild pitch allowed Vastine to score, tying the game at 4-4. The Commodores then took the lead in the same inning with an RBI single by Austin, though it was anything but conventional as I explain in the next section. Vandy added to their lead in the seventh inning with three unearned runs, capped off by a sacrifice fly from C. Maldonado. Despite a late homer by Braylen Wimmer in the ninth inning, the Gamecocks were unable to complete the comeback, and the Commodores secured the victory.

There's really no way to talk about this one without mentioning the bizarre sequence in the bottom of the 5th inning which gave Vandy a 5-4 lead. The play took place with one out and the bases loaded and a deep fly hit by RJ Austin to the center field. It looked like it was nearly a grand slam, but Stone grabbed it off the wall and juggled it for a catch. They ruled it hit the wall first, but the confusion had runners back tracking and unsure what the call was. Schreck, who was on second base, was thrown out at third base by the center fielder to the shortstop, who then threw the ball to the third baseman, resulting in a 8-6-5 putout. Bradfield, who was on third base at the time, advanced to home for one run. Austin was then thrown out at first base on a 3-unassisted put out, but not before Bradfield had scored a run, resulting in an RBI for Austin.



If that all sounds very confusing, it really was one of the strangest sequences I've ever seen, and both sides probably had reason to feel slighted. On one hand, it appeared Stone made the catch, and then the resulting throw to third got Bradfield out because he left his tag up early, but assuming the ball hit the wall first as they said, Vandy also could've scored several more runs had there been no confusion about what exactly happened.

Ultimately the play didn't end up mattering, with Vandy piecing together more runs to make the point moot, but considering it took up nearly 20 minutes of real-time, it was worth cementing in the post-game reflection.