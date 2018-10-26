He got to see the Gamecocks play against a different team and see how they handled a pressure situation, pointing out that he didn't call any timeouts despite the close game ("They told me I can carry them over to the next game," he joked). It was also clear that winning the game was a priority for the Jaguars, while the Gamecocks were treating it like the exhibition it was. Still, a lot has to go wrong to lose to a Division II team.

South Carolina basketball lost to Augusta 77-72 in its exhibition, but the Gamecocks insist there is no reason to panic.

The Gamecocks sprinted out to a quick early lead, going up 22-10 after seven minutes, but struggled to match that intensity or consistency over the next thirty-three minutes. The Jaguars score eight straight to get back in the game and the teams went back and forth for the rest of the half.



The same scenario played itself out to start the second half, with South Carolina stretching the lead out to 12 on three-pointers by Justin Minaya and Hassani Gravett, only to have Augusta take advantage of a lull to claw back into the game.

Augusta eventually tied the game on a layup by Rafael Monteiro with 3:54 to play. Deane Williams hit a go-ahead free throw on the next possession, and another Monteiro layup put Augusta up three.

Gravett, who finished with a game-high 18 points, made back-to-back jumpers to put South Carolina back in front, 72-71, but the Gamecocks failed to close out the game. Maik Kotsar forced a turnover on defense and was fouled, but he missed the front end of the one-and-one. Tyvez Monroe reclaimed the lead with a long jumper in front of the Augusta bench. A layup by freshman A.J. Lawson (12 points) rimmed off, and Augusta made its free throws to seal the win.

"I'm kinda happy, I kinda let it happen," Martin said. "This was real good for us. This is good to get all this on film."

But again, the Gamecocks did lose to a Division II team.

In many ways, Kotsar's missed free throw was symbolic of the entire game, as South Carolina failed repeatedly to do the little thing that Martin prioritizes. South Carolina was just 17-30 from the line, failing to take advantage of a considerable size advantage. Worse, Augusta outrebounded South Carolina 40-37 despite not having a player over 6-8 getting double digit minutes for just one player over 6-4. Both teams scored 22 points in the paint, as Chris Silva struggled with foul trouble again, and again committed multiple fouls out past the three point line. He finished with just seven points.

"If I'm disappointed in something, I'm disappointed in the two big guys who have played more games here than anybody else," Martin said, calling the performance "listless."

Notes:

Tre Campbell started and scored 13 points, but played just two minutes in the second half. He suffered a mild ankle sprain and was rested as a precaution. ... Justin Minaya finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. ... Felipe Haase started the game and finished with five points and six rebounds. He missed both his three point attempts, but looked more active than he was last season, something Martin has emphasized. ... Freshman T.J. Moss went scoreless in 17 minutes, going 0-4 from the floor, all threes. He had two assists and two turnovers. Freshman Alanzo Frink continues to be sidelined with a knee injury. Martin said it is unlikely Frink will be ready for the season opener. ... South Carolina's season opener is Tuesday, November 6.