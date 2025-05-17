Gamecocks lose regular season finale 7-3 for program-record tying 28th loss

It ends the way it went all year, with a whimper.

South Carolina baseball lost, really the only way the worst regular season in school history could have ended. The Gamecocks lost 7-3 to LSU, confirmed a final record of 28-28 overall and 6-24 in SEC play. South Carolina lost nine out of 10 SEC series on the season, 10 out of 11 against power four opponents and 28 out of 34 games against power four opponents overall in the dismal season.

The 28th loss officially makes 2025 the worst regular season in school history, and ties the mark for the most losses period with that record surely falling at the SEC Tournament next week in Hoover.

“I don’t really have much to say,” Paul Mainieri said. “We had a good win against the No. 1 team in the country two days ago and would have liked to have won a series.”

For four innings, it looked like there was a chance of a series upset win and a little bit of drama in the home finale. As they have all year, the true freshmen KJ Scobey and Beau Hollins delivered. Scobey whacked an RBI double off LSU (42-13, 19-11 SEC) starter Anthony Eyanson in the second inning and Hollins homered off him in the fourth, giving the Gamecocks a 2-1 advantage as Dylan Eskew navigated the first four frames with just one run allowed.

But just as it has all year, the talent gap inevitably showed up. LSU’s lineup depth stepped up when the bottom two hitters in the order started a three-run rally in the fifth inning, capped off by Daniel Dickinson’s second home run of the weekend out to left field.

Parker Marlatt, Ryder Garino and Zach Russell all battled well and at least kept the game in earshot, but none could quite prevent the Tigers from adding on as LSU scored individual runs in each of the final three innings to pad its advantage.

Meanwhile in almost a carbon copy of last night’s game, LSU’s frontline starter handcuffed South Carolina’s offense. Eyanson even went one out further than his counterpart Kade Anderson did last night, completing seven innings with just the two runs allowed on five hits with five strikeouts.

“We competed hard today and for the most part it was a close game,” Mainieri said. “It’s just hard to win games in the SEC when you score four runs in two games. I knew we were facing two really tough starting pitchers and they were going to be a challenge, and they turned out to be.”

South Carolina will be the No. 15 seed in the SEC Tournament, slated to play No. 10 seed Florida on Tuesday at approximately 5:30 p.m. EDT on SEC Network. If the Gamecocks win that one they would take on No. 7 seed Ole Miss on Wednesday, with No. 2 seed Arkansas waiting after that.

