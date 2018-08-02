GamecockCentral.com

Gamecocks made Messina 'feel like a priority' during recruitment
Cole Messina remembers one of the first times he and his family took a trip up to Columbia to watch a Gamecocks baseball game.He was in the second grade and it was against Auburn, and since that da...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news