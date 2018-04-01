GamecockCentral.com

Orange (Calif.) Lutheran class of 2019 three-star quarterback Ryan Hilinski trimmed his list of schools to seven Sunday night and South Carolina made the cut.

Arizona, Arizona State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M and Ole Miss also made the cut for the 6-foot-3, 203-pounder.

Hilinski plans to cut his list to three in two weeks and hopes to be ready to announce a decision on May 26.

Hilinski was on campus at South Carolina this weekend for the Garnet and Black spring game, his second visit to Columbia this spring and a trip that he detailed to Gamecock Central here.

