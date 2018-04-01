GamecockCentral.com

Orange (Calif.) Lutheran class of 2019 three-star quarterback Ryan Hilinski trimmed his list of schools to seven Sunday night and South Carolina made the cut.
Arizona, Arizona State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M and Ole Miss also made the cut for the 6-foot-3, 203-pounder.
Hilinski plans to cut his list to three in two weeks and hopes to be ready to announce a decision on May 26.
Hilinski was on campus at South Carolina this weekend for the Garnet and Black spring game, his second visit to Columbia this spring and a trip that he detailed to Gamecock Central here.
Big Ty! Happy Easter brotha. First Easter without you feels kinda weird. Thanks for helping me through this process.... you mean the world to me! With that said, here is my TOP 7! pic.twitter.com/Z6McbcPxt7— Big Bo (@ryan_hilinski) April 2, 2018