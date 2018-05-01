GamecockCentral.com

With back-to-back SEC series wins, South Carolina is playing its best baseball of the season right now and the baseball community is starting to take notice.

The Gamecocks debuted in the May 1 edition of D1Baseball.com's Projected Field of 64 Tuesday as a No. 3 seed in the East Carolina regional. The projection has Stetson as the No. 2 seed and UNC Greensboro as the No. 4 seed at the location.

The Gamecocks have won five of their last six SEC games including a sweep of LSU at home and a 2-1 series win at Vanderbilt this past weekend.

South Carolina (26-18, 11-10 SEC) currently sits at No. 45 in the RPI with three SEC series (Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M) and two mid-week games (College of Charleston, USC Upstate) left on its regular season schedule.

The SEC leads the way in overall bids with 11 teams making the field in D1Baseball's projections.

The postseason projections are compiled by D1Baseball experts Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt and Mark Etheridge.