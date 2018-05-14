GamecockCentral.com

The state of South Carolina's 2019 class is loaded with top basketball prospects and Columbia (S.C.) Lower Richland wing Christian Brown is in the conversation as the best of the bunch.

Ranked the No. 27 overall prospect in his class by Rivals, the five-star prospect announced his top seven on Instagram Sunday.

South Carolina, Clemson, North Carolina State, UNLV, Seton Hall, Georgia and Florida are the seven programs that made the cut.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Brown has been a priority target for Frank Martin and Co. and most recently visited South Carolina in April.

“Got a chance for my mom to see the facilities, which was important,” Brown told The State. “I’ve been on campus plenty of times but today was special. I actually felt like we were starting a genuine relationship outside of recruiting. Coach Martin said he has been following me since my eighth grade year and he remembers me coming to his camps and just having fun.

“I look forward to building a genuine relationship with coach Martin, just listening to him. I can tell there is a lot of wisdom I can learn from him.”

Brown is currently ranked second in the state of South Carolina in 2019 by Rivals with only Josiah James ahead of him.