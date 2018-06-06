GamecockCentral.com

A year after just having six players taken in the MLB Draft, the Gamecocks made history in 2018.

They had 10 players drafted, the most in school history, breaking the previous record of eight players set in 2001 and 2002.

It started early on day two of the draft with Carlos Cortes getting picked at No. 83 overall to the New York Mets as the Gamecocks had four total players taken on the second day: Adam Hill, Cody Morris and Madison Stokes.

The remaining six were all picked at various times over the final 30 rounds with Eddy Demurias, the final Gamecock picked, going No. 799 overall to the Reds.



South Carolina also had six signees drafted: Owen White to the Rangers, Taj Bradley to the Rays, Blaze Alexander to the Diamondbacks, Josiah Sightler to the Reds, Brady Allen to the Yankees and Wes Clarke to the Brewers

Current players drafted

Carlos Cortes, Round 3 to the New York Mets

Adam Hill, Round 4 to the New York Mets

Cody Morris, Round 7 to the Cleveland Indians

Madison Stokes, Round 10 to the Philadelphia Phillies

Graham Lawson, Round 13 to the Washington Nationals

LT Tolbert, Round 13 to the Arizona Diamondbacks

Ridge Chapman, Round 17 to the Washington Nationals

Jonah Bride, Round 23 to the Oakland Athletics

Hunter Taylor, Round 23 to the Chicago Cubs

Eddy Demurias, Round 27 to the Cincinnati Reds