GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks are working on building their 2019 class now and are one step closer to landing one of the nation's best big men.

Five-star Kofi Cockburn announced his final 12 schools with South Carolina making the list along with fellow SEC schools Kentucky and LSU.

Cockburn also announced Monday he'd be transferring from Christ The King High School (N.Y.) and playing his senior season at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. Former Gamecock great Sindarius Thornwell also played his senior season of high school at Oak Hill as well.

The 6-foot-10 center is rated as the No. 25 overall prospect in the country and is from an area in New York the Gamecocks have recruited in Frank Martin's time at South Carolina.

Cockburn recently played at the Nike Peach Jam in Augusta, Ga. where the Gamecock staff was on-hand to watch him play.

No timetable is set right now for a decision.