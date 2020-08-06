One of the country's most sought-after tight end prospects has included South Carolina in his top three.

Florida's Michael Trigg released an updated lead group on Thursday consisting of LSU, South Carolina, and Southern California.

The four-star talent also has offers to play basketball at multiple schools in college, including South Carolina.

For the Gamecocks, tight ends coach Bobby Bentley is Trigg's lead recruiter, with involvement from Will Muschamp and other staffers.